Bryan Danielson Clears the Air on AEW Return: “No, I’m Not Back”

Bryan Danielson surprised fans with a dramatic return at AEW All In: Texas, making his presence felt by attacking the Death Riders during the pay-per-view event. However, his in-ring status remains up in the air, and he made that clear while speaking with his wife Brie on her podcast.
The couple discussed Bryan’s actions at the event and whether they were actually part of the plan. Brie asked, “I need to know, were you supposed to do the moves you did?”
Danielson replied, “Well, some of them I had cleared, some of them I did not. But I was feeling it!”
Brie responded with concern, “I knew Doctor Sampson was going to be so upset.”
“To be fair, he wasn’t upset,” Danielson said.
Brie clarified, “He just thought you were an idiot.”
“He did think I was an idiot,” Danielson admitted.
Brie also revealed the reaction she received from fans after the show: “I got all these text messages. People are like, ‘Is Bryan back?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, to my knowledge no, but we’ll see when I talk to him tonight.’”
Danielson ended the speculation for now by stating simply, “No, I’m not back.”
