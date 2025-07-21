×
Mike Bennett Reflects On Eight Years Sober From Painkillers

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 21, 2025
Mike Bennett Reflects On Eight Years Sober From Painkillers

Mike Bennett has quietly reached a major milestone in his personal journey, surpassing eight years of sobriety from painkillers. The AEW and ROH star shared the news with fans in a heartfelt message, revealing that the anniversary came and went without him even realizing it at the time. He believes that forgetting the date may be a positive sign of how far he has come in leaving that chapter of his life behind.

Now 40 years old, Bennett reflected on the emotional highs and lows of the past eight years, which have included career setbacks, family health struggles, and the joys of fatherhood. Through it all, he remains proud of his growth and grateful to those who have supported him.

“Last week was my 8 year anniversary of being clean of pain killers. I totally forgot about it. I was visiting my parents in Massachusetts with my kids and it never crossed my mind. I said to Maria ‘I think it’s a good thing that I didn’t remember.’ My struggles back then will always be a part of me but I refuse to let it define me,” he wrote.

“I wish I could say the past 8 years have been sunshine and bliss but that would be a lie. I’m in a much better place but life will always do what life does. In the last 8 years I’ve lost my job twice, had 2 kids with a third on the way, my wife was in and out of the hospital w a tumor, moved the family to Tennessee. Lots of stress. Lots of love. Lots of tears. Lots of laughs. I’m proud of the man I’ve become and the man I continue to grow into. Lord knows I’m not perfect but everyday I become a little bit better. I love everyone who’s been on this journey with me. Thank you.”

Bennett last wrestled in May on an episode of Ring of Honor. His wife, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, departed AEW earlier this year and the couple recently announced they are expecting their third child.

