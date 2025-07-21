×
The Hardy Boyz Set for GCW Appearance During SummerSlam Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 21, 2025
The Hardy Boyz will be making their return to Game Changer Wrestling during SummerSlam weekend with a special appearance scheduled for Friday, August 1.

GCW confirmed that Matt and Jeff Hardy will appear live at their Hit Em Up event, set to take place at the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey. While the brothers are advertised for the show, no opponents have been announced, and it remains unclear if they will be stepping into the ring or appearing in a non-wrestling capacity. The event will stream live on TrillerTV+.

Jeff Hardy previously made his GCW debut in 2023, with Matt working select indie appearances in 2024. Most recently, the duo teamed up to defeat D-Von Dudley’s sons, Terrell and Terrence, at the For The Culture event promoted in part by GCW back in April.

In addition to their GCW appearance, The Hardy Boyz will also be part of WrestleCon’s SummerSlam weekend convention in Newark, New Jersey, taking place August 1–2, where they will participate in autograph sessions and photo ops with fans. One week later, they are scheduled to compete for Limitless Wrestling in Maine on August 9.

The Hardys’ GCW appearance comes hot off their victory at last night’s TNA Slammiversary, where they captured the TNA Tag Team Championship in a chaotic four-way ladder match. The event concluded with an angle teasing a long-awaited final showdown between The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz, set for TNA Bound for Glory this October.

