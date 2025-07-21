×
WWE SummerSlam Heading to U.S. Movie Theaters This August

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 21, 2025
WWE is bringing its biggest summer event to the big screen, as the company has officially announced a new partnership that will see SummerSlam air in movie theaters across the United States. The collaboration, unveiled via Deadline, marks a major step in expanding WWE’s premium live event viewing experience outside of homes and arenas.

The new deal teams WWE with ticketing platform Fandango for a multi-event rollout, starting with this year’s SummerSlam, which will be shown at select Regal Cinema locations nationwide. Fans will have the option to purchase single-night tickets or a two-night bundle that includes an exclusive SummerSlam T-shirt.

According to the report, Regal will serve as the exclusive exhibitor for SummerSlam, but WWE is planning to expand the partnership to additional theater chains for future events.

The historic two-night SummerSlam will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3. The show will stream live on Peacock for viewers in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

The stacked card includes blockbuster bouts like John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk vs. Gunther, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, and a triple threat between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Naomi. In a highly anticipated crossover moment, country music star Jelly Roll will make his in-ring debut, teaming up with Randy Orton to face Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

“WWE is one of the most electrifying global entertainment brands, and its events deserve to be experienced on the big screen,” said Fandango President Will McIntosh. “We’re thrilled to work with WWE and Regal Cinemas to bring the action-packed SummerSlam 2025 cinema presentation to fans nationwide.”

