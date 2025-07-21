AEW WrestleDream Set for October Return in St. Louis

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the date and venue for its next major pay-per-view event following August’s Forbidden Door. AEW WrestleDream will officially take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, and will emanate from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

The annual fall event will return to the campus of Saint Louis University, with the Chaifetz Arena once again serving as host to what is expected to be another stacked Saturday night of AEW action. This marks AEW’s continued commitment to bringing marquee events to key wrestling markets across the country.

Ticket sales for AEW WrestleDream will begin with a presale on Monday, July 22, exclusively for AEW Insiders and premium members. General public tickets will be made available starting Monday, July 28. Fans can find full ticketing details on AEW’s official website.

First introduced as a tribute to the legendary Antonio Inoki, WrestleDream has quickly become a key fixture on AEW’s annual pay-per-view calendar. Before arriving in St. Louis this October, AEW will first present its highly anticipated Forbidden Door event in collaboration with New Japan Pro-Wrestling on August 24.

