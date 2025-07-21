×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW WrestleDream Set for October Return in St. Louis

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 21, 2025
AEW WrestleDream Set for October Return in St. Louis

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the date and venue for its next major pay-per-view event following August’s Forbidden Door. AEW WrestleDream will officially take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, and will emanate from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

The annual fall event will return to the campus of Saint Louis University, with the Chaifetz Arena once again serving as host to what is expected to be another stacked Saturday night of AEW action. This marks AEW’s continued commitment to bringing marquee events to key wrestling markets across the country.

Ticket sales for AEW WrestleDream will begin with a presale on Monday, July 22, exclusively for AEW Insiders and premium members. General public tickets will be made available starting Monday, July 28. Fans can find full ticketing details on AEW’s official website.

First introduced as a tribute to the legendary Antonio Inoki, WrestleDream has quickly become a key fixture on AEW’s annual pay-per-view calendar. Before arriving in St. Louis this October, AEW will first present its highly anticipated Forbidden Door event in collaboration with New Japan Pro-Wrestling on August 24.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy