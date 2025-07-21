Mustafa Ali Speaks Out After TNA Slammiversary Dive Scare

Mustafa Ali has responded to fans following a tense moment during his Slammiversary match, where a risky dive went wrong and left many concerned. The TNA Wrestling star took to social media the morning after the pay-per-view to explain exactly what happened, taking full accountability and clearing his fellow performers of any blame.

The incident occurred during Ali’s high-energy bout with Cedric Alexander. Attempting a variation of a dive to the outside, Ali lost his footing mid-air, resulting in a dangerous landing that saw him crash head-first to the floor. Though the fall looked severe, Ali quickly reassured fans that he was not injured and would continue competing as scheduled.

“Appreciate everyone’s concern. Unfortunately, I have to pull the curtain back here because the talent ringside was absolutely not responsible for that scary fall in any way and they are getting all the blame,” Ali wrote on social media. “They did exactly what they were instructed to do. I tried to do a variation of a dive and simply slipped off my opponent. No one to blame but me.”

Ali went on to confirm that he was unharmed and ready to move forward. “I am all good,” he added. “See ya on #TNAiMPACT.”

The match, which saw Ali defeat his former WWE colleague Alexander, was just one of several standout moments on the Slammiversary card. The show also featured Trick Williams successfully retaining the TNA World Championship in a triple threat match, a high-stakes Winner-Take-All clash between TNA and NXT, and a special appearance from AJ Styles, returning to the company where he built his name.