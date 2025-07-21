What to Expect on WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, marks the penultimate stop on the road to SummerSlam, and things are heating up fast. With just days remaining before the biggest event of the summer, tonight’s show promises major confrontations, high-stakes matches, and the long-awaited return of Roman Reigns.

After last week's dramatic return that left Paul Heyman’s group reeling, Roman Reigns is officially back on Raw. The self-proclaimed “Original Tribal Chief” is set to continue his path of vengeance as tensions build toward SummerSlam. Meanwhile, CM Punk will be live in Houston to address his upcoming title bout with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. The two are on a collision course, and fans can expect more verbal fireworks tonight.

Becky Lynch, the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion, will also be in the building to speak on her SummerSlam challenger, Lyra Valkyria, as their battle begins to take shape.

A triple threat tag team match is set to decide who will earn the right to challenge for the World Tag Team Championships. The New Day, The Creed Brothers (American Made), and the LWO will face off in what promises to be a fast-paced and physical clash.

Elsewhere on the card, two long-running rivalries continue as Sami Zayn finally gets his hands on Karrion Kross, and Sheamus steps into the ring once again with Rusev, looking to settle the score after their brutal encounter weeks ago.

How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:

Streaming: Exclusively on Netflix

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Announced Matches and Segments: