×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

What to Expect on WWE Raw Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 21, 2025
What to Expect on WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, marks the penultimate stop on the road to SummerSlam, and things are heating up fast. With just days remaining before the biggest event of the summer, tonight’s show promises major confrontations, high-stakes matches, and the long-awaited return of Roman Reigns.

After last week's dramatic return that left Paul Heyman’s group reeling, Roman Reigns is officially back on Raw. The self-proclaimed “Original Tribal Chief” is set to continue his path of vengeance as tensions build toward SummerSlam. Meanwhile, CM Punk will be live in Houston to address his upcoming title bout with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. The two are on a collision course, and fans can expect more verbal fireworks tonight.

Becky Lynch, the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion, will also be in the building to speak on her SummerSlam challenger, Lyra Valkyria, as their battle begins to take shape.

A triple threat tag team match is set to decide who will earn the right to challenge for the World Tag Team Championships. The New Day, The Creed Brothers (American Made), and the LWO will face off in what promises to be a fast-paced and physical clash.

Elsewhere on the card, two long-running rivalries continue as Sami Zayn finally gets his hands on Karrion Kross, and Sheamus steps into the ring once again with Rusev, looking to settle the score after their brutal encounter weeks ago.

How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:

  • Streaming: Exclusively on Netflix

  • Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Announced Matches and Segments:

  • Roman Reigns returns to Raw

  • CM Punk addresses GUNTHER

  • Becky Lynch addresses Lyra Valkyria

  • World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match: The New Day vs. American Made vs. LWO

  • Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

  • Rusev vs. Sheamus

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy