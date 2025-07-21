TNA Sets All-Time Attendance Record at 2025 Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling’s resurgence reached a historic peak this past weekend, as the 2025 Slammiversary pay-per-view shattered the company’s all-time attendance record. The milestone event, held on Sunday, July 20, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, drew 7,623 fans, marking the largest crowd ever for a TNA Wrestling show in North America.

The new benchmark surpasses TNA’s previous attendance record, which had stood since 2013. The historic moment was acknowledged during the live broadcast when announcer Tom Hannifan informed the audience of the record-setting crowd, cementing the night as one of the most significant in the promotion’s 23-year history.

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva described the moment as a major milestone for the company, attributing the achievement to months of preparation and the dedication of the entire team.

“This company has worked tirelessly since last December when it was announced that Slammiversary would be held at the UBS Arena,” Silva said. “To see a record-setting crowd at the UBS Arena was a milestone moment for TNA Wrestling that no one will ever forget.”

The sellout attendance is a defining symbol of the momentum TNA has built throughout 2025. Since reverting to its original name and forming a working partnership with WWE’s NXT brand, TNA has enjoyed renewed popularity and industry relevance.

The Slammiversary card itself was a showcase of that collaboration. The main event featured NXT’s Trick Williams defending the TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. In another major inter-promotional clash, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich to claim the TNA Knockouts World Championship, walking out of the event as a double champion.

