The Hardys Capture Tag Team Titles In Ladder Match, Bully Ray Issues Challenge At TNA Slammiversary

TNA World Tag Team Titles Ladder Match: Ryan and Nik Nemeth (C) vs. The Hardys vs. First Cla$$ vs. The Rascalz

The warfare starts before the bell! The Hardys hold serve in the middle of the ring, taking out every other team. Matt with a suplex on Nick into the ladder. The Hardys become the first team to try and climb the ladder, but AJ Francis shoves the ladder over. Myron Reed flies into the ring and right into a ladder lol. Francis throws Reed into the ladder, and Francis throws his own partner into Reed. Francis has Reed and a ladder in his arms, and he runs into everyone who enters the ring, and finishes with a World’s Strongest Slam into Reed and onto the ladder. Well, that was something lol. Francis slides the ladder and puts Navarro onto his shoulders. They turn around, but Wentz drop kicks Navarro off the shoulders of Francis. Double knees to Francis from Wentz. recoil code breaker by Reed to Francis!

The Rascalz set up a ladder and dive off and onto Francis! FLAME ON, AS REED TAKES NAVARRO TO THE LFOOR WITH THE CUTTER! Wentz climbs the ladder, but Francis lifts it up and throws Wentz out of the ring and onto his own man, splitting the ladder! That’s what good teammates do! Matt Hardy hits Francis in the back with a chair. Twist of Fate! Swanton Bomb (Le Original) from Jeff to Francis! Both Hardy Brothers climb, but both Nemeth Brothers cut them off. Hollywood Ending from Ryan to Jeff, Danger Zone from Nik to Matt! Ryan talks smack to Johnny Damon, and Damon shoves him lol. The Champs set up the ladder, but the Rascalz are back. Navarro is also back after near ladder impalement, and he takes everyone out with chair shots. WE WANT TABLES chant, so Navarro sets up a ladder in the corner of the ring. Yeah, that tracks lol. Francis climbs the ladder, WORLD’S LARGEST MOONSAULT! FLOP DOLLA NO MORE!

The ladder is now in the middle of the ring, as Top Cla$$ climb together. The Rascalz are back, and they shove both of them off the ladder and, well, let’s just say that I don’t know HOW Francis didn’t kill himself there. The Hardy Brothers are back to DELETE the Rascalz. Twist Fate into the Cutter on Reed. Side Effect by Matt to Wentz. The Hardys set up Wentz and Reed onto a ladder bridge. Jeff to the top, Swanton Bomb onto both Rascalz! ONE MORE TIME chant the fans, so Jeff obliges. Jeff gets a device from the camera man at ring side, and down comes another ladder, but it’s like one you find coming down from a helicopter lol. Okay, that was really cool. But the Nemeth brothers are no fun, and they put an end to that. Ryan tries to climb, but Matt smacks him down with a chair. Nik takes out Matt and he tries to climb. Jeff cuts him off and Matt puts the chair into the gut of Nik and Ryan. Chairs have been wrapped around the heads of the Nemeth Brothers, DOUBLE TWIST OF FATE BY THE HARDYS! Jeff climbs again, he’s right there, he rips the titles down!

WINNER: The Hardys (And NEW Champions)

TIME: 16:45

THOUGHTS: What’s old is new again, but it should be a minor complaint. If this is, indeed, the last run of the brothers we all grew up watching kill themselves in these kinds of matches, then I am happy for them. This was a great match with some amazing spots, none better than the drop-down ladder from the roof, and Francis near damn killing himself falling into the ladder.

RATING: ****

LOOK OUT FOR THE BOMBFALL, as Bully Ray is here post-match! He gets into the ring and asks for a mic. Allow me to be the first to congratulate you on ANOTHER world tag team championship. You guys are catching up. Another amazing match from the Hardys, and another reason why tonight an attendance record for TNA. A record that they set back in 2013. But he is not here for that, he has a damn good reason why he is here. And the whole wrestling world knows why. 25 years ago, the Hardys and the Dudley’s made history in New York in the first ever tables match at the Royal Rumble. Their careers have crossed paths as they both have went on to greatness. There is always that talk about who is the best tag team of all time. The greatest tag team of all-time is the Road Warriors, I think we can all agree. What this is about is giving wrestling fans all over the world the last great tag team match of all time. This is about something special, and this is about something that will never happen again. October, Bound for Glory, Hardys, Team 3-D, one last match. WHERE IS D-VON chants, and Bully says that is a great question. At BFG you will hear one last time, D-VON, GET THE TABLES!