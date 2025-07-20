Leon Slater Topples Moose To Win TNA X-Division Title, AJ Styles Appears At Slammiversary,

TNA X-Division Title Match: Moose (C) vs. Leon Slater

The battle for history here: will Slater become the youngest X-Division champion, dethroning the Amazing Red, or will Moose become the longest reigning X-Division Champion, surpassing Austin Aries record reign? Let’s find out!

The bell rings, as Tom runs down the long history of the X-Division title. Moose powers Slater to the corner, Leon with kicks. Moose’s charge misses, but Slater’s strikes have no effect. GO TO HELL by Moose, but Slater kicks out at two. Moose tries another one, but Slater out the back door, he sends Moose to the floor. Slater’s dive misses, and Moose with a big chop. He goes to throw Slater back in, but Slater spins around and kicks Moose. Moose counters that, but Slater again escapes and the champion charges into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Slater tries to get Moose up, but that doesn’t go well. He’s not one to stop trying, though, and tries a suplex, but Moose fights out and chucks Slater into the corner like refuse. Moose with a big chop, sitting Slater down. Slater up, but he gets chopped right back down. Slater flails, trying to slap Moose, but he treats him like a fly. Slater out the back door, but he runs into a Urnage.

The fans do not approve, as Moose stalks Slater out to the apron. Moose thinking, but Slater drops his weight down and kicks Moose in the head. Slater again tries to lift up Moose, but again it doesn’t work. Slater grabbed by Moose off the ring post, but Slater reverses with a Hurrincanrana! SLATER UP AND OVER THE TOP ROPE, BUT MOOSE CATCHES HIM OUT OF THE MID-AIR! Slater counters though with another Rana, like it was nothing lol. Slater tossed back into the ring by Moose, but he takes his eye off the ball and Slater clears the ring post and wipes out Moose!

Slater returns Moose to the ring and goes up top. Moose ducks and hits the Pop-up Powerbomb! The cover, Slater out at two. THIS IS AWESOME chants. Moose chops Slater so hard he did a 360 and out lol. Another chop, and Slater is up to 720 degrees lol. A third chop, but Slate catches it and unloads on Moose. His clotheslines won’t put Moose down, but Moose’s does though. Buckle Bomb from Moose, BUT SLATER IS UNDETERRED AND LAYS OUT MOOSE WITH THE SHOTAI! Slater approaches Moose, but he drops him face-first into the corner. Leg lariat from Slater, and Slater heads to the top, but Moose crouches him on the top. Moose’s SPEAR is countered with an inside cradle for a two count. SPEAR still incoming from Moose, BUT SLATER KICKS OUT AT TWO! Moose waits for Slater to get up, another spear, but he posts himself in the corner. SLATER PICKED HIM UP! UTOPIA! SPEAR BY SLATER! SWANTON 450 SPLASH, BUT MOOSE KICKS OUT AT 2.9!

Slater is lost in the moment, but he continues with kicks to the head of Moose. Moose tries to slow him down, but another kick by Slater. Slater with the springboard, but a midair SPEAR from Moose sends Slater from the ring. Moose around the ring, SPEAR IS COUNTERED WITH A CODE RED! Slater returns Moose to the ring and goes up top, but Moose channels his inner Orange Cassidy, and he flips off Slater! SWANTON BOMB BY SLATER ACROSS THE RING ANYWAY! ANOTHER SWANTON 450 SPLASH! HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!

WINNER: Leon Slater (and NEW Champion)

Post-match, Slater celebrates with his family at ring side. Carlos Silva goes to give the title belt to Slater, but Moose takes the title from him and…

…He puts the title belt on Slater! Wow, okay, didn’t see that coming from a mile away!

And just when you think this moment couldn’t get any more awesome…

GET READY TO FLY HITS, AND AJ FREAKING STYLES IS BACK! The fans love it, as they sing the YOU ARE, YOU ARE, I AM, I AM part. Styles shakes the hand of Slater and hugs him.

Styles has a mic. AJ chants. TNA! Did you miss me? WELCOME BACK chants. It’s been a long road, but he is back in the company where his name was built. He is the Phenomenal AJ Styles! Every time they told him they can’t come back, but here he is. The lights are a little brighter here, the crowd is louder than it ever has been, and Leon, the talent is better than it ever has been. AJ says don’t listen to the, because you don’t deserve it, you earned it! Leon Slater, the youngest X-Division champion in TNA History. Let that sink in. You made AJ realize why he loves this company. It’s guys like you who make AJ love what he does. One of the biggest shows in TNA history but let him talk about Leon before we get back to that match. You showed everyone that tonight it was about no limits. That was the foundation when AJ started. It was him, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Frankie Kazarian, Homicide, Jerry Lynn, they were the foundation. But the X-Division is in phenomenal hands now. You’ve made history, the next step is to make your legacy.

Slater takes his leave, as AJ poses in every corner. I will say that I am glad that he used his TNA theme instead of using one of the WWE themes, because it wouldn’t have worked IMO as well.