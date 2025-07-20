TNA Slammiversary 2025 Results - July 20, 2025

Wait a minute, that doesn’t feel right, not here anyway.

Um…TNA Legion, rejoice! For tonight is the company’s annual Slammiversary event, this year emanating from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. And while the show is, obviously, vast for showcasing the current roster of not just TNA but also NXT in conjunction with their working agreement, it is also a round for a legendary return. For tonight, Triple Crown Winner and TNA Icon AJ Styles will be making his return to TNA, and in what capacity, well, we will just have to wait and see!

As for the card itself, the richest prize in TNA will be defended, as Trick Wiliams takes on former champion Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a 3-way dance. We will have a title versus title match, as Masha Slamovich puts up her Knockouts Title against NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. In what projects to be extremely chaotic, the TNA tag team titles will be on the line, as The Brothers Nemeth will defend against the Hardys, The Rascalz, and First Cla$$. Moose will put the X-Division Title on the line, as he faces off with Leon Slater. Long times friends turned bitter rivals will clash when Cedric Alexander faces off against Mustapha Ali. Tessa Blanchard and Indi Hartwell will face off, and The System alongside Matt Cardona will take on the terrors of NXT, DarkState. All of this and, I am sure, so much more in store for us tonight.

Tonight, we are LIVE from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, home of the NHL’s Islanders! Tom Hannifan and Matt “The Drama King” Rehwoldt will bring us the action!

The show opens with New York’s own Brianna Laughlin sings the National Anthem. I don’t know who she is per se, but she does a great job and doesn’t embellish it. To me, that’s always been a no-no.

Incoming video package, highlighting the history and the current day status of the company.

Oh, snap, definitely a great choice to start us off tonight.

Mustapha Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

The bell rings and, despite the bad blood here, the start is tenuous. Early lock-up, Alexander with an arm drag. Ali with one of his own, and we get a quick reset. Cedric tries a go-behind, but Ali cuts that off. Alexander with arm control, Ali rolls through. Alexander rolls through and picks the leg. Leg sweeps for all! Ali brides out of a pin attempt as Tom tells us that Cedric is undefeated against Ali all time. BIG slap by Ali, well shit son lol. Cedric hits back with one in kind. Ali runs over Alexander, Cedric with a leapfrog, but Ali rolls him up for a two count. Slap from Ali, but a big kick to the gut from Cedric.

Alexander slides out to the arena floor, release German on Ali! Cedric returns Ali to the ring only to pull him back out and hits ANOTHER release! Order Four are not happy about this, and they provide a distraction for Ali to get back into the ring and hit a SUICIDE DIVE HEADBUTT! HOLY SHIT CHANTS! Ali returns Alexander to the ring and goes up top. Alexander avoids the 450 Splash, and he ducks Ali who hits the middle rope face first. Alexander goes to grab Ali, but he is berated by the Secret Service. ALEXANDER WITH A MICHINOKU DRIVER FROM THE TOP ONTO EVERYONE AT RING SIDE! Well, can’t say that was something we see every day. THIS IS AWESOME CHANTS.

Cedric returns Ali to the ring, the cover, two count. Powerbomb reversed by Ali, who hits Alexander with a spin kick. Around the world DDT from Ali, but he misses the follow-up senton splash. Alexander sticks Ali into the corner with a front face suplex. Cover, two count. Ali avoids a possible Lumbar Check and rips Alexander down by the dreads. Sharpshooter by Ali! Alexander makes it to the bottom rope. Ali screams I HATE YOU at Alexander and then proceeds to suffocate Cedric with the ring apron. Ali dislodges the ring steps and brings Cedric outside. Whatever it was, Alexander avoids it, but he runs into a superkick! Ali charges in, but Alexander catches him with a back body drop right onto the ring steps!

Cedric returns Ali to the ring, but Ali sneaks out the side. Tasha Steelz has the ref as Ali tries to create some space. Alexander around the corner, but Jason Hotch catches him with a DDT! Alexander returned to the ring, 450 Splash by Ali! THE COVER, THE KICKOUT AT 2.9! Ali is beside himself, as Steelz enters the ring and tries to bully the ref! Paige throws her out lol. Back in the ring, Ali’s roll is countered by a CUTTER from Alexander! Release German, but Ali lands on his feet. Another one, he rolls through it again, so Alexander deposits Ali in the corner with an overhead toss. The Great Hands are in, but Alexander gets rid of them. Hotch is back, but Cedirc moves, and Ali dropkicks him off the apron. LUMBAR CHECK BY ALEXANDER! THE COVER, BUT ALI KICKS OUT AT 2.9!

Alexander stands over Ali as he begs off, but Ali suckers him in and drops him across the bottom rope. Ali up top, but Cedric sweeps his legs out. Alexander to the top. Steelz is back with a steel chair! Cedric puts his foot on the chair, she threatens him, but he gives her a Lumbar Check! Ali takes advantage with 450 Splash from the top for the win!

WINNER: Mustapha Ali

Tom and Matt talk about the show tonight, and we get to hear from the French announce team. Something tells me that seeing these guys will be a harbinger for some destruction tonight.

Joe Hendry is seen working out in the back, and Gia Miller interviews him. Can you feel it, the whole world is watching New York tonight. Say his name, and he appears. He respects Santana and hates Williams, but the weight of the world is on his shoulders to become a Two-Time TNA Champion!

We see Leon Slater and Moose preparing for their match later, but next up is the 8-person match.

The System and Matt Cardona vs. DarkState

Oh yeah, how could I forget that Cardona is from Long Island? Wait, isn’t Myers from Long Island, too? They didn’t make a big deal out of that though lol.

The System and Cardona hold the ring as DarkState try to ambush them before the bell. Everyone fights everyone! JDC is the only one left in the ring. Alisha Edwards gives him a chair; he does the Sabu pose and does the double jump moonsault to the floor on everyone! DarkState quickly regain the advantage as the bell officially rings. Saquon Shugars and Myers start us off. Tag out to Osiris Griffin, who takes Myers from corner to corner with his power game. Griffin grinds Myer’s face on the top rope, and Dion Lennox tags in. Myers tries to get back to his feet, but Lennox beats him down and does a launch overhead suplex. Lennox knocks a couple System members from the apron. Cutler James takes JDC off the apron as Myers looked like he had a tag. Shugars with a cover for a two count.

TNA Chants as James gets into the ring and applies a chin lock to Myers. Myers to his feet, but he’s dropped back to the mat. James again with a cheap shot, but he pays for it with a SPEAR from Myers! Shugars and Cardona are in now! Double knees and a drop kick from Cardona! Griffin in, but he eats a Lung Blower. Lennox in, he’s clotheslined to the floor. Reboot by Cardona! The cover, Shugars out at two. Radio Silence is avoided by Shugars, as James and Lennox get quick tags into the match. Triple Team stalling Powerbomb in the corner! The cover, but Edwards with a last second save. Four-Man Powerbomb is fought off for a bit. The System fight back with a corner powerbomb! Diving leg drop by JDC! The cover, but DarkState drives the pile to save the match. Everyone is back to fighting everyone, as the ref is just here to get paid lol. Radio Silence by Cardona to Shugars! Boston Knee Party by Edwards! The pin, TNA prevails!

WINNER: The System and Matt Cardona

Injury Report, sponsored by Bioflex!

-Myron Reed will step in for Trey Miguel as he cannot go for tonight’s match.

-KC Navarro is banged up, but he will compete in the tag team title match tonight.

-Elias continues to make progress in his recovery.

Miller at ring side now, she has Tim Malcom from 90-Day Fiancé. He gets a rousing ovation lol. He’s been watching TNA for 20 years, apparently, and this is the first Slammiversary he has ever been to. That was certainly a segment just to have one.

Incoming video package for the next match, featuring Indi Hartwell and Tessa Blanchard.

Incoming video package for the next match, featuring Indi Hartwell and Tessa Blanchard.

Tessa Blanchard W/Victoria Crawford vs. Indi Hartwell

The bell rings, as Blanchard looks unimpressed by Indi. Her loss, NGL. They get face-to-face, Blanchard talks smack, shoves her, and gets a double leg for her trouble. Indi runs train over Blanchard in the corner. To the other corner, Hartwell stomps Blanchard nearly through the corner. Tessa escapes to the outside, and a cat and mouse game ensues. Blanchard with a basement dropkick to Hartwell as she tries to attack. Indi cuts her off and looks for a powerbomb to the floor, but Blanchard with a standing double stomp. Blanchard with kicks, but her stomp is cut off temporarily.

Blanchard rolls Hartwell back into the ring. Kick to the ribs and a cover, two count. Blanchard starts the attack on the right leg of Hartwell. Another cover for a two count, as Hartwell sells that leg. Blanchard catches Hartwell in the corner, palm strike, and a corner DDT (kind of). Front face suplex by Blanchard follows for another two count. Blanchard takes Hartwell to the corner and kicks the damaged leg. She poses, but Hartwell fights back. That doesn’t last long, as Blanchard cuts that off. Tessa chokes her in the corner with her boot, but Hartwell reverses and puts Tessa on the top rope. Hartwell thinking suplex, but Blanchard slides out and kicks out the bad knee again. Hartwell slams Blanchard face first into the top rope. She still can’t get out of the corner, as Tessa hits a running drop kick to the knee. Both women on the top, SUPERPLEX from the top by Hartwell!

The match resets, as Blanchard wants a forearm battle. As you would expect, this doesn’t go well for Tessa, as Indi unloads elbows and punches. Her attack is cut off by Blanchard, but she runs into a clothesline. Another one. Indi throws Tessa between the ropes, she goes to the apron, running knee. Hartwell to the very top, elbow to the back of Blanchard! The cover, two count. Hartwell tries to lift up Blanchard, but she trips Indi up. Hartwell kicks Tessa off into a roll-up for a two count. Blanchard with a superkick! Hartwell on the floor, Blanchard up and over with a twisting sky press! Back in the ring, Blanchard with the pin for a two count. Buzzsaw DDT is countered by Hartwell, Spinebuster counter by Hartwell! Cover, two count. Hartwell wants the Hurts Donut, but Blanchard escapes. Forearm Shiver by Blanchard, TIGER DRIVER! The cover, Hartwell out at two.

Tessa to the top, Magnum is avoided, HURTS DONUT BY INDI! THE COVER, TESSA OUT AT 2.5! Indi seats Tessa on the top rope and goes up top. TOP ROPE CUTTER BY TESSA! MAGNUM FOLLOWS, BUT INDI KICKS OUT AT TWO! Blanchard looks like she has seen a ghost lol. Tessa kicks Indi and talks some more smack and slaps her. Indi with the Hurts Donut onto the ropes, another one follows! The cover, the win!

WINNER: Indi Hartwell

Miller congratulates Indi after the match. She wants to know what is next. Indi just beat a former Knockouts Champion, but Tessa attacks post-match. Tessa takes out Miller as well! I don’t think she is an actual competitor, is she? Indi and Mackenzie Mitchell help Miller up.

Zoneify, official partner of TNA.

Hannifan condemns what Blanchard did, and we see Santino Marella in the back. He says there are consequences for what happened as Gia is not a wrestler. Tessa wants to know what he is going to do it about it, so he has security literally carries her out lol.

Before the Bell, Heather and Ash by Elegance defeated the Inspiration to retain the Knockouts tag team titles. They make plans to celebrate in the back, but The Inspiration are here to confront them. They challenge them to a 6-person match and say they have friends in high places. Ice Man says he is talking to Santino about this lol.

One woman’s match right after the other? Well, that’s a choice. Incoming video package for the winner-take-all match.

Title-for-title, winner take all match: Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne W/Fatal Influence

Well, hello there, Ms. Mitchell. Super introduction for this match, makes sense given the stakes involved in it.

The bell rings, early lock-up leads to Jayne pulling the hair. Masha fights out but eats a Hurrincanrana from Jayne. Running elbow strike by Jayne. Masha isn’t impressed, as she hits a big lariat. She goes to dive out of the ring, but Falloon Henley saves Jacy. No problem, as Masha wipes both of them out on the floor. She tries to stretch Jayne around the ring post, but Jacy gets help from the FI and Masha eats the post instead. CANNONABLL from the apron by Jayne. She talks smack to Johnny Rodz who is at ring side for this match. Running back splash and kicks in the corner by Jayne. Henley chokes out Masha in the corner as Jacy has the ref. Another corner cannonball, the cover for a two count. Masha fights back with some slaps, but a Book End/Rock Bottom from Jayne cuts that off for a two count. Chin lock applied by Jayne, as Masha fights to her feet. She rams Jacy into the corner, but Jayne hangs on, so Masha sits back and drops Jayne to the mat.

Shots are traded as both women fight to their feet. Fans seem split, which is odd considering this IS a TNA event. Masha ducks Jacy and hits a hook kick and a corner charge. Another one, a boot follows, rolling Liger Kick! The cover, two count. Masha looking piledriver, but Jayne goes behind. Standing switch, and a running knee strike to Jayne. Air Raid Crash into the corner by Masha! She pulls Jacy from the corner, the pin, two count. Masha fights Jacy to the corner and puts her on the top rope. Masha tries a superplex, but Jayne slides out. Big kick by Jayne, Jacy goes back up top. Top rope Frankensteiner! Running knee strike from Jayne! The cover, two count. Henley slides in the NXT women’s title! The ref catches that, but Jasmyn Nyx slides the KO title in! Jacy hits Masha with the belt! The cover, Masha stays alive.

Jayne is beside herself, as she drags Masha to the corner and chokes her out. Her cannonball is avoided, Busaiku Knee from Masha! Both members of FT are on the apron, and FINALLY there is help for Masha, as Xia Brookside and Xia Li are here to even the odds! Jayne lines up Masha with a kick, but she moves, and she kicks the ref! The Snowplow by Masha, but there is no ref! Another one rushes down and counts the pin for a two. Masha looking for Requiem, but Jayne with the Jackknife pin. Rolling Encore is countered by Masha, but another Rolling Encore by Jayne connects and she has TWO Titles!

WINNER: Jacy Jayne (Double Champion)

Before the bell, the “Hometown Man” defeated Eric Young, as The Northern Armory chase the man off. Young berates Travis and Judas post-match. He says things are going to change, and you can either get on board, or you will get lost.

Hannifan says there are 7,623 fans here, making it the most fans to attend a TNA event in North America. Very cool, I am happy for them!

Leon Slater will look to become the youngest X-Division in company history, but a big, bad MOOSE stands in his way.

TNA X-Division Title Match: Moose (C) vs. Leon Slater

The battle for history here: will Slater become the youngest X-Division champion, dethroning the Amazing Red, or will Moose become the longest reigning X-Division Champion, surpassing Austin Aries record reign? Let’s find out!

The bell rings, as Tom runs down the long history of the X-Division title. Moose powers Slater to the corner, Leon with kicks. Moose’s charge misses, but Slater’s strikes have no effect. GO TO HELL by Moose, but Slater kicks out at two. Moose tries another one, but Slater out the back door, he sends Moose to the floor. Slater’s dive misses, and Moose with a big chop. He goes to throw Slater back in, but Slater spins around and kicks Moose. Moose counters that, but Slater again escapes and the champion charges into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Slater tries to get Moose up, but that doesn’t go well. He’s not one to stop trying, though, and tries a suplex, but Moose fights out and chucks Slater into the corner like refuse. Moose with a big chop, sitting Slater down. Slater up, but he gets chopped right back down. Slater flails, trying to slap Moose, but he treats him like a fly. Slater out the back door, but he runs into a Urnage.

The fans do not approve, as Moose stalks Slater out to the apron. Moose thinking, but Slater drops his weight down and kicks Moose in the head. Slater again tries to lift up Moose, but again it doesn’t work. Slater grabbed by Moose off the ring post, but Slater reverses with a Hurrincanrana! SLATER UP AND OVER THE TOP ROPE, BUT MOOSE CATCHES HIM OUT OF THE MID-AIR! Slater counters though with another Rana, like it was nothing lol. Slater tossed back into the ring by Moose, but he takes his eye off the ball and Slater clears the ring post and wipes out Moose!

Slater returns Moose to the ring and goes up top. Moose ducks and hits the Pop-up Powerbomb! The cover, Slater out at two. THIS IS AWESOME chants. Moose chops Slater so hard he did a 360 and out lol. Another chop, and Slater is up to 720 degrees lol. A third chop, but Slate catches it and unloads on Moose. His clotheslines won’t put Moose down, but Moose’s does though. Buckle Bomb from Moose, BUT SLATER IS UNDETERRED AND LAYS OUT MOOSE WITH THE SHOTAI! Slater approaches Moose, but he drops him face-first into the corner. Leg lariat from Slater, and Slater heads to the top, but Moose crouches him on the top. Moose’s SPEAR is countered with an inside cradle for a two count. SPEAR still incoming from Moose, BUT SLATER KICKS OUT AT TWO! Moose waits for Slater to get up, another spear, but he posts himself in the corner. SLATER PICKED HIM UP! UTOPIA! SPEAR BY SLATER! SWANTON 450 SPLASH, BUT MOOSE KICKS OUT AT 2.9!

Slater is lost in the moment, but he continues with kicks to the head of Moose. Moose tries to slow him down, but another kick by Slater. Slater with the springboard, but a midair SPEAR from Moose sends Slater from the ring. Moose around the ring, SPEAR IS COUNTERED WITH A CODE RED! Slater returns Moose to the ring and goes up top, but Moose channels his inner Orange Cassidy, and he flips off Slater! SWANTON BOMB BY SLATER ACROSS THE RING ANYWAY! ANOTHER SWANTON 450 SPLASH! HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!

WINNER: Leon Slater (and NEW Champion)

Post-match, Slater celebrates with his family at ring side. Carlos Silva goes to give the title belt to Slater, but Moose takes the title from him and…

…He puts the title belt on Slater! Wow, okay, didn’t see that coming from a mile away!

And just when you think this moment couldn’t get any more awesome…

GET READY TO FLY HITS, AND AJ FREAKING STYLES IS BACK! The fans love it, as they sing the YOU ARE, YOU ARE, I AM, I AM part. Styles shakes the hand of Slater and hugs him.

Styles has a mic. AJ chants. TNA! Did you miss me? WELCOME BACK chants. It’s been a long road, but he is back in the company where his name was built. He is the Phenomenal AJ Styles! Every time they told him they can’t come back, but here he is. The lights are a little brighter here, the crowd is louder than it ever has been, and Leon, the talent is better than it ever has been. AJ says don’t listen to the, because you don’t deserve it, you earned it! Leon Slater, the youngest X-Division champion in TNA History. Let that sink in. You made AJ realize why he loves this company. It’s guys like you who make AJ love what he does. One of the biggest shows in TNA history but let him talk about Leon before we get back to that match. You showed everyone that tonight it was about no limits. That was the foundation when AJ started. It was him, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Frankie Kazarian, Homicide, Jerry Lynn, they were the foundation. But the X-Division is in phenomenal hands now. You’ve made history, the next step is to make your legacy.

Slater takes his leave, as AJ poses in every corner. I will say that I am glad that he used his TNA theme instead of using one of the WWE themes, because it wouldn’t have worked IMO as well.

A-Game, the official hydration game of TNA. Seems like everyone has their own hydration thing going on:

WWE – Prime

AEW – Idrinq

TNA – A-Game

The Hometown Man is here, wearing an Islanders jersey, just in case you didn’t know where he is from! Johnny Damon is here with his family.

WARNING: INCOMING CHAOS! I REPEAT, WARNING: INCOMING CHAOS!

TNA World Tag Team Titles Ladder Match: Ryan and Nik Nemeth (C) vs. The Hardys vs. First Cla$$ vs. The Rascalz

The warfare starts before the bell! The Hardys hold serve in the middle of the ring, taking out every other team. Matt with a suplex on Nick into the ladder. The Hardys become the first team to try and climb the ladder, but AJ Francis shoves the ladder over. Myron Reed flies into the ring and right into a ladder lol. Francis throws Reed into the ladder, and Francis throws his own partner into Reed. Francis has Reed and a ladder in his arms, and he runs into everyone who enters the ring, and finishes with a World’s Strongest Slam into Reed and onto the ladder. Well, that was something lol. Francis slides the ladder and puts Navarro onto his shoulders. They turn around, but Wentz drop kicks Navarro off the shoulders of Francis. Double knees to Francis from Wentz. recoil code breaker by Reed to Francis!

The Rascalz set up a ladder and dive off and onto Francis! FLAME ON, AS REED TAKES NAVARRO TO THE LFOOR WITH THE CUTTER! Wentz climbs the ladder, but Francis lifts it up and throws Wentz out of the ring and onto his own man, splitting the ladder! That’s what good teammates do! Matt Hardy hits Francis in the back with a chair. Twist of Fate! Swanton Bomb (Le Original) from Jeff to Francis! Both Hardy Brothers climb, but both Nemeth Brothers cut them off. Hollywood Ending from Ryan to Jeff, Danger Zone from Nik to Matt! Ryan talks smack to Johnny Damon, and Damon shoves him lol. The Champs set up the ladder, but the Rascalz are back. Navarro is also back after near ladder impalement, and he takes everyone out with chair shots. WE WANT TABLES chant, so Navarro sets up a ladder in the corner of the ring. Yeah, that tracks lol. Francis climbs the ladder, WORLD’S LARGEST MOONSAULT! FLOP DOLLA NO MORE!

The ladder is now in the middle of the ring, as Top Cla$$ climb together. The Rascalz are back, and they shove both of them off the ladder and, well, let’s just say that I don’t know HOW Francis didn’t kill himself there. The Hardy Brothers are back to DELETE the Rascalz. Twist Fate into the Cutter on Reed. Side Effect by Matt to Wentz. The Hardys set up Wentz and Reed onto a ladder bridge. Jeff to the top, Swanton Bomb onto both Rascalz! ONE MORE TIME chant the fans, so Jeff obliges. Jeff gets a device from the camera man at ring side, and down comes another ladder, but it’s like one you find coming down from a helicopter lol. Okay, that was really cool. But the Nemeth brothers are no fun, and they put an end to that. Ryan tries to climb, but Matt smacks him down with a chair. Nik takes out Matt and he tries to climb. Jeff cuts him off and Matt puts the chair into the gut of Nik and Ryan. Chairs have been wrapped around the heads of the Nemeth Brothers, DOUBLE TWIST OF FATE BY THE HARDYS! Jeff climbs again, he’s right there, he rips the titles down!

WINNER: The Hardys (And NEW Champions)

LOOK OUT FOR THE BOMBFALL, as Bully Ray is here post-match! He gets into the ring and asks for a mic. Allow me to be the first to congratulate you on ANOTHER world tag team championship. You guys are catching up. Another amazing match from the Hardys, and another reason why tonight an attendance record for TNA. A record that they set back in 2013. But he is not here for that, he has a damn good reason why he is here. And the whole wrestling world knows why. 25 years ago, the Hardys and the Dudley’s made history in New York in the first ever tables match at the Royal Rumble. Their careers have crossed paths as they both have went on to greatness. There is always that talk about who is the best tag team of all time. The greatest tag team of all-time is the Road Warriors, I think we can all agree. What this is about is giving wrestling fans all over the world the last great tag team match of all time. This is about something special, and this is about something that will never happen again. October, Bound for Glory, Hardys, Team 3-D, one last match. WHERE IS D-VON chants, and Bully says that is a great question. At BFG you will hear one last time, D-VON, GET THE TABLES!

I mean, again, if we are going to do this big for the last tag team title run for the Hardys, then it doesn’t get much better than the Hardys and the Dudley’s going at it one more time. It’s not the same without Edge and Christian, but it’ll do.

Bound for Glory will take place in Lowell, Mass on October 12th, Tom informs us.

Santino Marella is back. He wants to point out that Gia Miller is not here, she was attacked by Tessa Blanchard earlier, so Tessa is suspended indefinitely. SON OF A GUN, HE IS NOT MESSING AROUND ANYMORE! Santino asks The Snake, Dave LaGreca, and Tommy Dreamer who they think will win the main event. But before Dreamer can answer, Frankie Kazarian is here. With all due to respect, wait, he doesn’t respect Tommy. He doesn’t care about the predictions of the smark radio show, and Dave, you suck. We are celebrating attendance records in TNA, and we are celebrating the King of TNA. No one has done more for the company than he has, so since he isn’t included in this match, he is walking his fine ass down to ring side to do commentary. And if you don’t like that, then you have permission to hate him now.

Video package for the main event incoming.

TNA World Title Match: Trick Williams (C) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

Call me crazy, but given the super long and affluent introduction, you think they are telegraphing a title change here?

Wait, never mind, Trick has the Harlem Gospel Choir telling us to WHOOP THAT TRICK.

So, match starts before midnight, or no?

Oh, wait, we still need the super long introduction. So, match starts by 1AM?

Finally, the bell rings, as Williams tells his challengers what’s what. He gets pinballed around by the challengers, as they throw him from the ring. Hendry and Santana lock up, fireman’s carry by Hendry, wrist control and an arm drag. Santana fights back with his own takeover, but Hendry back up and we have a standoff. Santana sends off Hendry, but he won’t budge. Hendry finally drops Santana, off the ropes, arm drags are exchanged. Both men evade attacks, and we have another standoff. Williams is back, and he hits a lariat on both men. Williams smacks both of his challengers around catapult spot where Santana is sent into Hendry after Williams kicks him, and Santana lands on the shoulders of Williams. That was pretty cool.

Williams mounts and punches Hendry. Santana tries to re-enter the ring, but Williams sends him back to the floor. Chops from Hendry cut off by a double shot to the throat. Williams with a Guillotine to Hendry. It doesn’t last long, as Hendry powers up Williams for a suplex. Santana is back; he ducks Williams and hits a release German to Hendry. Santana with a flying lariat to Williams. Running chop by Santana. Williams misses his charge. enziguri from Santana. He takes too long firing himself up and runs into a leg lariat from Williams. Flapjack from Williams, the cover, Santana out at two. Williams perches Santana on the top rope. He wants a superplex, but Santana with a no frills headbutt sends Williams to the mat. Undeterred, Williams gets him back, but here is Hendry. POWERBOMB BLOCKBUSTER COMBO FROM THE CHALLENGERS TO THE CHAMP!

All three men trade shots from their knees. Santana kicks Hendry, Spin the Block is cut off by a Trick Kick! Santana to the floor, but Williams walks into the Standing Ovation! Williams lands on his feet, Hendry with another attempt, he hits it! The cover, but Frankie rips the ref out of the ring! Da Hell? I know this is no-DQ, but for real? The ref ejects Frankie from ring side lol. Santana takes out Williams with a dive, and not to be shown up, Hendry takes both men out with the dive. Hendry returns Santana to the ring. Rolling Buck Fifty and Outline in Chalk to Hendry! CANNONABLL! The cover, Hendry out at two. Oh shit, Trick looks like he might be legit injured. Pop-Up Powerbomb from Hendry, DVD follows. It’s time to stomp and clap! Standing Ovation! The cover, but Santana kicks out at two! Santana asks for another one just so he can break it and headbutt Hendry. SPIN THE BLOCK! ANOTHER ONE! THE COVER, BUT WILLIAMS IS BACK! HE THROWS SANTANA OUT OF THE RING AND COVERS HENDRY TO KEEP THE TITLE! HE’S ALIVE!

WINNER: Trick Williams (Still Champion)

Williams shows us post-match that he was, in fact, perfectly fine, and duped everyone LOL! Tom wants to know when this nightmare will end, and with that, we are done!