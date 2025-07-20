Hulk Hogan’s Health Reportedly Worse Than Publicly Known

Concerns are growing once again over Hulk Hogan’s health following a new update shared during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. While Hogan’s camp has consistently denied any serious complications, the silence surrounding the WWE Hall of Famer’s condition has raised fresh alarms.

During the July 20 broadcast, Garrett Gonzales commented on Hogan’s absence from the public eye in recent weeks and noted the lack of any substantial updates. Dave Meltzer did not provide any concrete medical details but admitted the circumstances appear troubling.

“I do not know anything more. He’s obviously been in and out of the hospital. It’s probably not good. We have not seen any public appearances or anything in weeks. It’s probably not good,” Meltzer said.

Gonzales shared a similar view, suggesting that the absence of information has only made things feel more ominous.

“Because of who he is, I do not know that we should know more, but just the hush-hushness about it makes it a little worse than I would think,” he said.

Meltzer agreed and added, “I would say the same thing you said. The way it’s all been done makes me feel like it’s worse than we’re being told.”

Concerns initially escalated in mid-June when Bubba the Love Sponge claimed Hogan was in critical condition following a four-level neck fusion surgery. “There are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to come say their goodbyes,” he said.

That report was quickly denied by both TMZ Sports and a representative for Hogan, who said he was simply recovering from surgery and already mobile. Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, later addressed the rumors directly on Instagram: “He’s definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong… He’s healing, and we’re taking it one day at a time.”

Still, with no recent appearances or statements from Hogan himself, and with Meltzer now openly stating “it’s probably not good,” concern among fans has only grown stronger.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member