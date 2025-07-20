×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AJ Styles Delivers Emotional Message Before TNA Return at Slammiversary

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2025
AJ Styles Delivers Emotional Message Before TNA Return at Slammiversary

AJ Styles is officially back in TNA, and just hours before stepping into the ring for the first time in over ten years, he took to social media to deliver a powerful and emotional message. The former face of the company reflected on his journey from TNA’s early days to where he stands now, and reminded the wrestling world exactly why he has earned the name “The Phenomenal One.”

Styles posted an image of himself staring into a mirror, face-to-face with his younger TNA self, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that captured the grit and growth of his career.

“If I had the ability to go back in time, I’d tell myself ‘You have no idea how far this ride’s about to take you. All the ups, the downs, the doubts, they’re gonna shape you into one of the best in the world. Don’t lose that chip on your shoulder, but learn when to let go of your pride. You’re gonna walk into places you never thought you’d belong… Way better than you could imagine. Stay humble, stay hungry, and trust God’s timing, it’s perfect, even when it doesn’t feel like it. You’re not just phenomenal. You’re built for this.’”

His return was confirmed just before Slammiversary weekend after weeks of speculation. TNA’s Carlos Silva explained that travel coordination played a role in the late announcement, but the goal was always to deliver a moment fans would not forget.

“We went through that all week as it all came together. We wanted to make sure the logistics of getting AJ to New York were set… At the end, we decided, you know what, let’s really tell the fans. We’ve teased it enough… It’s AJ Styles. He’s returning, and we just wanted to tell everyone so that everyone could have the best chance to see him at Slammiversary.”

Tonight’s event marks a major milestone in both AJ Styles’ legacy and TNA’s ongoing resurgence. With rumors already swirling about a potential future clash with TNA World Champion Trick Williams at Bound for Glory, Styles' reappearance is not just a homecoming, it could be the start of something bigger.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy