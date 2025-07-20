AJ Styles Delivers Emotional Message Before TNA Return at Slammiversary

AJ Styles is officially back in TNA, and just hours before stepping into the ring for the first time in over ten years, he took to social media to deliver a powerful and emotional message. The former face of the company reflected on his journey from TNA’s early days to where he stands now, and reminded the wrestling world exactly why he has earned the name “The Phenomenal One.”

Styles posted an image of himself staring into a mirror, face-to-face with his younger TNA self, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that captured the grit and growth of his career.

“If I had the ability to go back in time, I’d tell myself ‘You have no idea how far this ride’s about to take you. All the ups, the downs, the doubts, they’re gonna shape you into one of the best in the world. Don’t lose that chip on your shoulder, but learn when to let go of your pride. You’re gonna walk into places you never thought you’d belong… Way better than you could imagine. Stay humble, stay hungry, and trust God’s timing, it’s perfect, even when it doesn’t feel like it. You’re not just phenomenal. You’re built for this.’”

His return was confirmed just before Slammiversary weekend after weeks of speculation. TNA’s Carlos Silva explained that travel coordination played a role in the late announcement, but the goal was always to deliver a moment fans would not forget.

“We went through that all week as it all came together. We wanted to make sure the logistics of getting AJ to New York were set… At the end, we decided, you know what, let’s really tell the fans. We’ve teased it enough… It’s AJ Styles. He’s returning, and we just wanted to tell everyone so that everyone could have the best chance to see him at Slammiversary.”

Tonight’s event marks a major milestone in both AJ Styles’ legacy and TNA’s ongoing resurgence. With rumors already swirling about a potential future clash with TNA World Champion Trick Williams at Bound for Glory, Styles' reappearance is not just a homecoming, it could be the start of something bigger.