Marty Jannetty Opens Up About Possible Amputation in Message to Buff Bagwell

Marty Jannetty is opening up about his own painful health journey while offering support to a fellow wrestling veteran. As the wrestling world rallies around Buff Bagwell following his recent leg amputation, Jannetty has revealed that he, too, may soon face the same life-changing decision, and it is Bagwell’s strength that could help guide him through it.

Jannetty, who rose to fame as one-half of The Rockers alongside Shawn Michaels during WWE’s Golden Era, has faced years of complications stemming from a serious ankle injury he suffered at Survivor Series 1996. Despite multiple reconstructive surgeries, the damage contributed to his eventual in-ring retirement after a 35-year career. Now 65, Jannetty has been fighting a dangerous bout of sepsis for over three years, something doctors have long warned could ultimately require amputation.

In a new video posted to his YouTube channel, Jannetty sent a heartfelt message to Bagwell while reflecting on how his friend’s experience might shape his own path.

“I’ve been right there with him… but I didn’t know they were telling him [he might need amputation]. The thing is, with mine, they’ve been telling me because I’ve been fighting the sepsis crap for I do not know how long now, three years, they had told me the first time, one of the options for my ankles, because that sepsis got all in it, was to amputate and I was like, ‘No! We’re not doing that…’ And we fought and fought and fought and fought, and then recently it flared up again, and they had told me again, ‘Well, if you get it amputated, you will not be going through this for years…’” Jannetty explained.

Jannetty spoke warmly about rekindling his friendship with Bagwell after clearing up a misunderstanding, adding that the love and concern Bagwell has shown him has been deeply appreciated.

“But it just… I would like to say this, to Buff, because Buff and I got closer again after we knew each other a while back, but close again. [recalls misunderstanding they had over a podcast, but recorded a podcast together and cleared it up] He’s genuinely concerned and I appreciate that. … We had so many of our guys die, and now I’m getting more calls today, and texts, about Buff. I haven’t talked to him yet… Hey, Buff. I love you, brother. Hang in there, it’s going to be OK, let me tell you,” Jannetty said.

He also admitted that Bagwell and another friend may be the final pieces of encouragement he needs to make a difficult but necessary decision.

“While I’ve been fighting mine, not wanting to get mine amputated, one of my college wrestling buddies had his amputated, and he’s… God, he’s carrying on like it ain’t nothing to it. He’s like, ‘Oh, man, you don’t even care. You don’t even… after a while. It’s still you, you’re still you!’ So, remember that Buff… you are still you. We still love you. God, you will not believe all the people that contacted me that care about you. So, you got plenty, plenty, plenty of people out here that love you to death. It’s going to be OK, brother,” Jannetty said.

He continued with a message of hope and admiration.

“Richard Norton is his name, he’s carrying on with life. He loves playing with his grandkids and he’s not missing anything, brother. So, you’re going to be fine, just hang in there. Hang strong. … With the sepsis crap, they said you’ll get rid of it so much quicker [if you get it amputated, all your problems are over]… yeah, just want to kind of hang in there a little longer, but I mean, I’m going to really be watching you, Buff, see how you handle it, and between you and Norton, my college wrestling buddy, if you all both keep carrying on, at least I will not be afraid of it. I’ll say that,” Jannetty said.