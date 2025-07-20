×
Mike Santana vs. Joe Hendry Set for Post-Slammiversary Impact

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2025
TNA has confirmed the first match for their upcoming post-Slammiversary television tapings set for later this week. The promotion revealed on Friday that Mike Santana will face Joe Hendry during Thursday’s live edition of Impact.

Additionally, Hendry is scheduled to perform in concert with Jeff Hardy during the Friday taping.

Both nights will be held in Kingston, Rhode Island, featuring all the fallout from Slammiversary. There is also a chance the Impact match could feature the newly crowned TNA World Champion, as both Santana and Hendry are challenging Trick Williams for the title in tonight’s triple threat main event.

