KENTA Ends Kenoh’s Brief GHC Title Reign at NOAH 25th Anniversary Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2025
KENTA Ends Kenoh's Brief GHC Title Reign at NOAH 25th Anniversary Show

KENTA has captured the GHC Heavyweight Championship once again, marking a major moment in Pro Wrestling NOAH’s 25th Anniversary celebration.

On night two of the milestone event at Korakuen Hall, KENTA defeated Kenoh to become champion for the second time in his career. His previous reign spanned nearly a year, beginning on January 27, 2013, and ending on January 5, 2014.

Kenoh’s latest title run came to an abrupt end, lasting just one day. He won the vacant championship on night one by defeating Taishi Ozawa via referee stoppage and accepted KENTA’s challenge immediately after the bout, setting the stage for their night two clash.

Following his victory, KENTA was quickly confronted by a familiar face, Naomichi Marufuji. The two have a storied history, and their rivalry reignited when Marufuji and Daiki Odashima scored a tag team win over KENTA and Junta Miyawaki on night one. Marufuji did not hesitate to step up and issue a challenge for the title.

This will be the sixth time the two veterans face off in a championship bout. Their previous GHC Heavyweight Title encounters saw Marufuji retain against KENTA in 2006, while KENTA returned the favor with a successful defense in 2013.

