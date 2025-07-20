×
Nic Nemeth Reflects on TNA Slammiversary, Calls Weekend 'Monumental'

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2025
Nic Nemeth Reflects on TNA Slammiversary, Calls Weekend 'Monumental'

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, is set to compete in a major title match at tonight’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view. Nemeth will team with his brother, Ryan Nemeth, in a four-way tag team ladder match with the TNA World Tag Team Championships on the line.
Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Nemeth took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts on the magnitude of the moment and what it represents for the company and the industry as a whole.

“This is a monumental weekend for TNA. Absolutely a team effort from those in and around the ring, everyone behind the scenes, to the best locker room in the world.

AJ returning to be a part of SLAM, not only solidifies the fruitful relationship with New York, but someone that is so synonymous with TNA coming back, invigorates the fans as much as it excites all of us involved. He didn’t have to do this, but he knows what it means for professional wrestling.

This weekend is the beginning of something big that has been kindling for years now and we all feel it in the air. The preparation and the promotion from everyone involved does not and will not go unnoticed.

And now, there’s only one thing left to do…”

