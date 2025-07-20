Gabe Kidd Injured During G1 Climax Match, Pulls Out of Night Two

Gabe Kidd's G1 Climax 35 campaign may have hit a serious setback just one night into the tournament.
Kidd appeared at the beginning of night two on crutches and revealed he had suffered a knee injury during his opening round-robin bout against Konosuke Takeshita. The injury occurred when Takeshita delivered a shoulder block and came down hard on Kidd’s right knee early in the match. Despite the impact, Kidd pushed through the remainder of the bout while clearly favoring the leg.
NJPW commentator Chris Charlton noted the severity during the broadcast, saying, “The weight of Konosuke Takeshita went right down on the right knee of Gabe Kidd, and Gabe might be in danger.”
Originally scheduled to face Zack Sabre Jr. in the night two main event, Kidd instead kicked off the show by addressing the crowd. Standing in the ring with crutches, he officially withdrew from that evening’s match, but made it clear he is not giving up on the G1 entirely.
“This is not how I wanted to start the G1,” Kidd said. “I woke up this morning, I hyperextended my knee yesterday, and I don’t want to go out there if I can’t give 100 percent, if I can’t give great matches to people who have paid their hard-earned money to come and watch me. So, I have no other choice than to pull out of tonight’s show.”
He added, “This was supposed to be my G1. I’m not saying I’m out the G1. The minute I’m ready to go again, put me back in.”
Due to the forfeit, Zack Sabre Jr. receives an automatic two points in the tournament standings.
新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) July 20, 2025
第1試合前、
ゲイブ・キッドが松葉杖をついてリングに登場！
ファンへ向けて欠場の挨拶…！
※7.20『G1 CLIMAX 35』札幌大会
新日本プロレスのスマホサイトで詳報中！
https://t.co/rx9nC2ruDR
#G1CLIMAX35 pic.twitter.com/b4vukZVXIz
