×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Gabe Kidd Injured During G1 Climax Match, Pulls Out of Night Two

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2025
Gabe Kidd Injured During G1 Climax Match, Pulls Out of Night Two

Gabe Kidd's G1 Climax 35 campaign may have hit a serious setback just one night into the tournament.

Kidd appeared at the beginning of night two on crutches and revealed he had suffered a knee injury during his opening round-robin bout against Konosuke Takeshita. The injury occurred when Takeshita delivered a shoulder block and came down hard on Kidd’s right knee early in the match. Despite the impact, Kidd pushed through the remainder of the bout while clearly favoring the leg.

NJPW commentator Chris Charlton noted the severity during the broadcast, saying, “The weight of Konosuke Takeshita went right down on the right knee of Gabe Kidd, and Gabe might be in danger.”

Originally scheduled to face Zack Sabre Jr. in the night two main event, Kidd instead kicked off the show by addressing the crowd. Standing in the ring with crutches, he officially withdrew from that evening’s match, but made it clear he is not giving up on the G1 entirely.

“This is not how I wanted to start the G1,” Kidd said. “I woke up this morning, I hyperextended my knee yesterday, and I don’t want to go out there if I can’t give 100 percent, if I can’t give great matches to people who have paid their hard-earned money to come and watch me. So, I have no other choice than to pull out of tonight’s show.”

He added, “This was supposed to be my G1. I’m not saying I’m out the G1. The minute I’m ready to go again, put me back in.”

Due to the forfeit, Zack Sabre Jr. receives an automatic two points in the tournament standings.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy