Damian Priest and Lola Vice Appear Together at Bad Bunny Concert

The rumor mill is spinning fast as WWE’s Damian Priest and Lola Vice were recently seen attending a Bad Bunny concert together, adding even more fuel to ongoing dating speculation. The pair were reportedly celebrating Vice’s 27th birthday and received a special shoutout from the Grammy-winning artist during the show. Priest later posted a cheeky Instagram video that appeared to poke fun at his earlier evasive “no comment” answers about their relationship.

The buzz around the two first sparked last month when Vice shared a photo of them at a New York Yankees game. At the time, Priest stayed tight-lipped in a Good Morning New York interview, offering nothing more than repeated “no comment” replies. Now, with their latest joint outing, fans are even more convinced that something is going on.

Despite the focus on their personal lives, both Priest and Vice continue to stay active in WWE, making headlines in the ring as much as they do outside of it.

Damian Priest took Lola Vice to Bad Bunny’s concert for her birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/yvNW9OZvGs , WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) July 20, 2025

