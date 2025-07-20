×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Kevin Owens Successfully Undergoes Neck Surgery Following Brutal Symptoms

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2025
Kevin Owens Successfully Undergoes Neck Surgery Following Brutal Symptoms

Kevin Owens has reportedly completed neck surgery following a difficult and painful recovery process.

According to Fightful, Owens underwent successful neck surgery on Friday, July 18. This follows his revelation on the April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he confirmed he would be missing WrestleMania 41 due to the injury. At the time, he noted that the procedure would not be immediate, as doctors preferred to allow his neck to heal as much as possible beforehand.

Owens previously discussed the injury on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, So What Do You Wanna Talk About?, where he opened up about the emotional toll of the experience.

“It’s been such a frustrating process,” Owens said. “We’re letting my spinal cord heal as much as we can on its own before we go in for the surgery because how extensive the surgery will be depends on how my spinal cord looks when we go in there.”

He also added, “We’re waiting till mid-July to do the surgery. Hopefully, it’s a normal neck fusion. It might not be, we don’t know.”

Owens explained that while he had not dealt with symptoms for a long time, things quickly changed in June.

“In the last week, for some reason, the symptoms all came in one shot. Every symptom you’d expect me to have, the pain in the neck, the stuff going down the arms, the legs not really responding, it’s all been happening. So it’s been pretty f–king brutal. I can’t wait for the surgery. And then to move forward, whatever that looks like but it’s been very frustrating.”

There is currently no timetable for his return to WWE programming.

WNS wishes Kevin Owens all the best with his recovery.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy