Kevin Owens Successfully Undergoes Neck Surgery Following Brutal Symptoms

Kevin Owens has reportedly completed neck surgery following a difficult and painful recovery process.

According to Fightful, Owens underwent successful neck surgery on Friday, July 18. This follows his revelation on the April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he confirmed he would be missing WrestleMania 41 due to the injury. At the time, he noted that the procedure would not be immediate, as doctors preferred to allow his neck to heal as much as possible beforehand.

Owens previously discussed the injury on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, So What Do You Wanna Talk About?, where he opened up about the emotional toll of the experience.

“It’s been such a frustrating process,” Owens said. “We’re letting my spinal cord heal as much as we can on its own before we go in for the surgery because how extensive the surgery will be depends on how my spinal cord looks when we go in there.”

He also added, “We’re waiting till mid-July to do the surgery. Hopefully, it’s a normal neck fusion. It might not be, we don’t know.”

Owens explained that while he had not dealt with symptoms for a long time, things quickly changed in June.

“In the last week, for some reason, the symptoms all came in one shot. Every symptom you’d expect me to have, the pain in the neck, the stuff going down the arms, the legs not really responding, it’s all been happening. So it’s been pretty f–king brutal. I can’t wait for the surgery. And then to move forward, whatever that looks like but it’s been very frustrating.”

There is currently no timetable for his return to WWE programming.

WNS wishes Kevin Owens all the best with his recovery.

