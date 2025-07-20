Bryan Danielson Training To Become Volunteer Firefighter After Wrestling Career

Bryan Danielson is setting his sights on life beyond the ring, and his next chapter might surprise you. The AEW star recently spoke at Starrcast, where he revealed that he is currently training to become a volunteer firefighter. With his full-time wrestling career now behind him, Danielson is focusing on giving back to his local community in a very hands-on way.

“So one of the things in our area that needs help is the forest fires, and so, one of my things to provide service to my community is training to be a volunteer firefighter… I’m looking at how I can be of service to my community and where I can feel like I’m really doing something with my life that’s productive and has meaning, you know? Those are the kind of things I’m looking for,” Danielson explained.

Danielson officially stepped back from full-time in-ring competition following AEW WrestleDream last year but has continued to make special appearances across AEW and ROH programming, including his recent outing at All In: Texas.