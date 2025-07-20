Saraya Opens Up About Injury, Defends Mercedes Mone in Candid Interview

Saraya recently opened up during her appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, reflecting on her career-changing injury and the personal toll it took, not just on herself, but on the woman involved in the accident, Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks). The incident, which occurred during a match on WWE Raw in December 2017, brought Saraya’s in-ring career to a halt for several years.

Speaking candidly, Saraya explained that Moné suffered deeply in the aftermath, largely due to intense online backlash.

“She went through a really bad depression too. Because the fans, they can get really hardcore. I have always said, It’s not her fault. It’s wrestling. We’re not going out there and dancing. It’s a physical sport. So accidents happen all the time. It’s like doing a live stunt and expecting not to trip and fall sometimes.”

Despite what many fans assumed, Saraya made it clear she never blamed Moné for what happened.

“So I never blamed her for it. I was always very outspoken about how it was never her fault, but she got attacked a lot. It doesn’t feel good to be the one responsible for an accident like that. So she went through a rough time, depression and stuff like that. A really, really rough time.”

When Saraya was eventually cleared to return to the ring, she made sure to reach out to Moné as one of the first people she contacted.

“So she was one of the first people I called because I was like, you don’t have to feel bad anymore, I’m back. She was over the moon for me. Then at that point, I was like, Okay, so I’m gonna f***ing wrestle now.”