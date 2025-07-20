Frankie Kazarian Teases Major Impact at Tonight’s TNA Slammiversary

TNA veteran Frankie Kazarian is making it clear that fans should expect the unexpected at tonight’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated event, Kazarian hinted that while nothing has officially been announced for him, that will not stop him from leaving his mark on TNA’s biggest night of the year.

“Nothing has been announced for me. However, biggest show of the year, celebration of TNA itself, UBS Arena, one of our biggest venues ever, my presence will be felt. I will go ahead and guarantee that right now. Call my shot, however you wanna say it, however you wanna frame it. Frankie Kazarian, the king of TNA, will make his presence felt at Slammiversary,” he said.

Kazarian also reflected on the current state of the company, expressing pride in how far TNA Wrestling has come.

“When you really think about it and picture a world where TNA doesn’t exist, the professional wrestling landscape looks vastly different. There was a time in pro wrestling where there was just one major company, and people lost interest. All of a sudden, this little company in Nashville popped up doing weird Wednesday pay-per-views, and it caught fire. It became a thing that’s still around, and that thing is TNA Wrestling. TNA Wrestling right now is doing, dare I say, better than it ever has in almost every measurable metric. It’s very special to celebrate the very existence of the company itself.”

As talk continues around the potential return of AJ Styles to TNA, Kazarian made it clear that while he respects the legacy Styles helped build, this is now his domain.

“When you say [Phenomenal], it holds a lot of weight with TNA fans. I’ll be the first to greet [AJ Styles], but I will also let him know that this is now the house that Kaz built. He’s welcome in it, but when I tell him to leave, he’s gotta leave.”

