Alex Windsor Officially Signs With AEW Following Collision Debut Win

Alex Windsor had a big night on Saturday’s AEW Collision, picking up her first win with the company and walking away with a contract. Shortly after her debut victory, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to social media to confirm that Windsor is now officially part of the AEW roster.
Khan posted, “The very impressive Alex Windsor won her #AEWCollision debut match tonight, and now it’s official: @HailWindsor is All Elite!”
Windsor’s momentum is not slowing down, either. It was also revealed that she will challenge Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship on next week’s episode, setting up what promises to be a major showdown.
