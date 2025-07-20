Jim Cornette Rips Jelly Roll and WWE-AEW Booking Decisions

ChatGPT said:

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette did not hold back when discussing Jelly Roll's involvement in WWE, offering a fiery take during his latest podcast while reviewing the recent Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre match from Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Cornette harshly criticized Jelly Roll’s physical appearance and WWE’s creative decisions, contrasting them with what he sees as AEW’s flaws. In his usual blunt style, Cornette compared the current state of both promotions and expressed frustration with the industry as a whole.

“Jelly Roll, who’s a former giant, you know, Martin the Blimp Levy level fat fck but is now just a just a regular fat fck that you see walking around the streets. So, this is what we come up with or come up against with the AEW versus WWE weekend, the complete opposites. And sometimes you’re embarrassed to be a wrestling fan and watch either one of them.

The AEW matches never end. And the guys in a lot of cases aren’t even professional. The WWE guys are professional and you barely see any of the fcking match. In AEW, nothing can beat anybody. And in the WWE, fat fcking singers can beat up the wrestlers. And in the WWE, the singers interrupt the wrestling. And in AEW, the best part of the f*cking show is the singers interrupting the wrestling.”

