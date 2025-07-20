×
Randy Orton to Break Match Record at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2025
Randy Orton to Break Match Record at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Randy Orton is set to make history at WWE SummerSlam 2025, regardless of the outcome of his scheduled match.

The Apex Predator will team with country music star Jelly Roll to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul during the upcoming Premium Live Event. With this appearance, Orton will officially become the Superstar with the most matches in SummerSlam history. His participation will mark his 17th match at the event, breaking the current record of 16, which he shares with The Undertaker.

Orton’s SummerSlam legacy stretches back to 2003 when he debuted at the event inside the Elimination Chamber. Just one year later, he captured his first World Championship on the SummerSlam stage. Over the years, Orton has delivered many standout moments at the event, including his shocking Money in the Bank cash-in on Daniel Bryan in 2013 and the brutal 2016 showdown with Brock Lesnar that left him bloodied in the ring.

This year’s SummerSlam will be held across two nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3. Cardi B is confirmed as the official host for the event.

