WWE Star Giulia Eyes Something Special at SummerSlam

Giulia has her sights set on making a major impact at SummerSlam and is not holding back on what she wants.
Speaking with ABEMA, the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion opened up about her ambitions for WWE’s biggest event of the summer. While reflecting on the scale of SummerSlam, Giulia acknowledged the growing scope of WWE and made it clear that she is determined to be part of the action.
“So far it’s only been one day, right? It shows that WWE is getting bigger and bigger,” she said. “I feel most deeply that I am in a truly amazing place. I also really want to be in those super big matches. If I don’t do anything for two days, I don’t think I can forgive myself. So I definitely have to get in there. I want to have a title match.”
Giulia also teased that fans have not yet seen everything she has to offer in the ring. With a desire to stay authentic to who she is, she hinted at unveiling something new at SummerSlam, both in style and in-ring performance.
“Even now, the most important thing to me is being myself. I want to show a special costume or look,” she explained. “Since I came to America, I have many Giulia special moves that I haven’t shown in matches yet. I wish I could show that.”
[ENG SUB], ℕ𝕍 (@NeitroV) July 19, 2025
Giulia wants to show off her special moves that she hasn't shown yet at SummerSlam.#Giulia pic.twitter.com/dH68lrOkPx
Corpus Christi, Texas
Jul. 19th 2025
Tampa, Florida
Jul. 19th 2025
Elmont, New York
Jul. 20th 2025
Edinburg, Texas
Jul. 20th 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 21st 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 22nd 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 23rd 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 24th 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 25th 2025
Citrus Springs, Florida
Jul. 25th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Jul. 25th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 26th 2025
Mexico City
Jul. 26th 2025
Bartow, Florida
Jul. 26th 2025
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko
Jul. 27th 2025
Leave a Comment ()