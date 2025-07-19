WWE Star Giulia Eyes Something Special at SummerSlam

Giulia has her sights set on making a major impact at SummerSlam and is not holding back on what she wants.

Speaking with ABEMA, the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion opened up about her ambitions for WWE’s biggest event of the summer. While reflecting on the scale of SummerSlam, Giulia acknowledged the growing scope of WWE and made it clear that she is determined to be part of the action.

“So far it’s only been one day, right? It shows that WWE is getting bigger and bigger,” she said. “I feel most deeply that I am in a truly amazing place. I also really want to be in those super big matches. If I don’t do anything for two days, I don’t think I can forgive myself. So I definitely have to get in there. I want to have a title match.”

Giulia also teased that fans have not yet seen everything she has to offer in the ring. With a desire to stay authentic to who she is, she hinted at unveiling something new at SummerSlam, both in style and in-ring performance.

“Even now, the most important thing to me is being myself. I want to show a special costume or look,” she explained. “Since I came to America, I have many Giulia special moves that I haven’t shown in matches yet. I wish I could show that.”