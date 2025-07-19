WWE Confirms Big Additions to July 21 Raw Episode

WWE is loading up next week’s episode of Raw with high-stakes matches and major appearances as the road to SummerSlam continues.
The July 21, 2025 edition of Monday Night Raw will stream live on Netflix and promises a night packed with action and intrigue. Roman Reigns and CM Punk are both set to appear, likely escalating their ongoing tensions as speculation continues around their SummerSlam involvement.
Becky Lynch will also address Lyra Valkyria, following last week’s backstage exchange. WWE has teased that Lynch will present a proposal to Valkyria, though it is unclear whether it involves a match or mentorship.
In-ring action will see Rusev take on Sheamus in a hard-hitting clash between two former champions, while Sami Zayn is scheduled to go one-on-one with Karrion Kross in what could be a pivotal bout for both men.
A major Triple Threat tag team match will determine the next challengers for the WWE Tag Team Titles, as LWO battles The Creed Brothers and The New Day with a title shot on the line.
Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member
Corpus Christi, Texas
Jul. 19th 2025
Tampa, Florida
Jul. 19th 2025
Elmont, New York
Jul. 20th 2025
Edinburg, Texas
Jul. 20th 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 21st 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 22nd 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 23rd 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 24th 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 25th 2025
Citrus Springs, Florida
Jul. 25th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Jul. 25th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 26th 2025
Mexico City
Jul. 26th 2025
Bartow, Florida
Jul. 26th 2025
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko
Jul. 27th 2025
Leave a Comment ()