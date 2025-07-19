WWE Confirms Big Additions to July 21 Raw Episode

WWE is loading up next week’s episode of Raw with high-stakes matches and major appearances as the road to SummerSlam continues.

The July 21, 2025 edition of Monday Night Raw will stream live on Netflix and promises a night packed with action and intrigue. Roman Reigns and CM Punk are both set to appear, likely escalating their ongoing tensions as speculation continues around their SummerSlam involvement.

Becky Lynch will also address Lyra Valkyria, following last week’s backstage exchange. WWE has teased that Lynch will present a proposal to Valkyria, though it is unclear whether it involves a match or mentorship.

In-ring action will see Rusev take on Sheamus in a hard-hitting clash between two former champions, while Sami Zayn is scheduled to go one-on-one with Karrion Kross in what could be a pivotal bout for both men.

A major Triple Threat tag team match will determine the next challengers for the WWE Tag Team Titles, as LWO battles The Creed Brothers and The New Day with a title shot on the line.

