Booker T: Goldberg “Put Butts in Seats,” Deserves Respect

Booker T has stepped up to defend Goldberg amid a wave of criticism surrounding the WWE Hall of Famer’s recent retirement match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Following the highly anticipated main event in Atlanta, some fans expressed disappointment over the broadcast cutting off Goldberg’s post-match farewell speech. However, Booker T addressed the controversy on a new episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, making it clear that the moment was intended for the live crowd, not necessarily the television audience.

“I thought the speech was meant for the Georgia fans,” Booker explained. “I thought that would have been more for them than anything. I’m thinking, ‘all those guys, for that ride’… the intimacy with Georgia meant more for Bill Goldberg than the masses.”

Booker also pushed back on the negativity surrounding the match and Goldberg’s legacy, applauding WWE for giving the former World Champion a fitting farewell.

“I could not agree with you more. I think [they] did a great job. I thought it was a great sendoff,” he said. “For him to actually be headlining something like that, that’s just like a pay-per-view… his sendoff was definitely better than a lot of guys. A lot of guys do not get that. A lot of guys do not get a last match.”

As criticism continued to swirl on social media, Booker had strong words for those downplaying Goldberg’s contributions to wrestling.

“I know a lot of people talk down on Goldberg and what he did for the business, but Goldberg, he brought a lot to the table,” he said. “And for the guys who really do not understand that, it is about putting behinds in seats. Goldberg did that in his era… So you can only give that guy his props for what he did for the business.”

Booker closed out by defending Goldberg’s right to a lucrative final payday, noting that anyone in his shoes would likely do the same.

“I say this to anyone who was in that same position as Goldberg, and if they came to you and say, ‘Hey, man, we are going to give you millions of dollars to go out there and just be you,’ I think you would have done it as well.”

