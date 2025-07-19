×
WWE NXT Star Calls Cena vs. Rhodes Contract 'Invalid' After SmackDown Incident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2025
A controversial moment from last night’s WWE SmackDown has sparked debate among fans and Superstars alike after the contract signing for the SummerSlam main event took an unexpected turn. The scheduled segment in San Antonio, Texas, was set to confirm John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. While Rhodes signed the contract, Cena appeared to hesitate, leading to a physical confrontation that ended with Rhodes putting Cena through a table and forcefully signing the contract on his behalf.

With Cena unconscious and the contract bearing his forged signature, Rhodes declared the match would be a Street Fight. The unorthodox moment has since drawn legal criticism from an unlikely source, NXT’s Luca Crusifino.

Crusifino took to social media to argue the contract is legally void, stating:

“A contract signed while you’re unconscious = INVALID.
No capacity.
No consent.
No deal.
@JohnCena”

When a fan claimed, “contract law doesn’t exist in WWE,” Crusifino hinted at a possible intervention, replying:

“If only there was a lawyer to enforce it …”

Crusifino, who was introduced to NXT with a lawyer persona after leaving law school, has leaned into his legal gimmick in recent months. He most recently competed in a three-way match on NXT, where he and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo lost to Tony D’Angelo.

