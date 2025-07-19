Paul Heyman Says Bray Wyatt Was “More Brilliant Than We Ever Realized”

Paul Heyman recently reflected on the legacy of the late Bray Wyatt, believing that fans and the industry alike have yet to fully grasp the true genius of his work. Heyman shared his thoughts during an interview with CBS Sports while promoting the WWE 2K25 video game, which features a special update titled “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal.” Released on July 11, the update is tied to the game’s “Island Mode” and coincided with The Wyatt Sicks capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown later that night.

Heyman praised Wyatt’s creative mind and deep understanding of character development, noting that nobody behind the scenes could match his vision.

“He understood that character and the characters that were all built within the character, better than anybody else,” Heyman explained. “Better than any producer, writer, director that we had on staff or someone else from the outside.”

Still, Heyman admitted that not all of Wyatt’s decisions were immediately understood by those around him. One such example was Wyatt’s 2022 return under the Firefly Funhouse persona, which Heyman initially found puzzling.

“Why would you allow the vulnerabilities of that character to be shown, especially at this moment upon your return? Yet he did it. With such authenticity that he made us all look bad by saying, ‘What’s he doing? Why would he do this?’ Because he’s so committed.”

According to Heyman, the full impact of Wyatt’s creativity will likely not be fully appreciated until years down the line, when fans and analysts revisit his body of work with fresh eyes.

“It’s a body of work that has yet to be truly examined,” he said. “Years from now, when we look back and start to micro dissect what he did, I think we’ll realize he’s even far more brilliant than any of us ever realized.”