×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Paul Heyman Says Bray Wyatt Was “More Brilliant Than We Ever Realized”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2025
Paul Heyman Says Bray Wyatt Was “More Brilliant Than We Ever Realized”

Paul Heyman recently reflected on the legacy of the late Bray Wyatt, believing that fans and the industry alike have yet to fully grasp the true genius of his work. Heyman shared his thoughts during an interview with CBS Sports while promoting the WWE 2K25 video game, which features a special update titled “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal.” Released on July 11, the update is tied to the game’s “Island Mode” and coincided with The Wyatt Sicks capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown later that night.

Heyman praised Wyatt’s creative mind and deep understanding of character development, noting that nobody behind the scenes could match his vision.

“He understood that character and the characters that were all built within the character, better than anybody else,” Heyman explained. “Better than any producer, writer, director that we had on staff or someone else from the outside.”

Still, Heyman admitted that not all of Wyatt’s decisions were immediately understood by those around him. One such example was Wyatt’s 2022 return under the Firefly Funhouse persona, which Heyman initially found puzzling.

“Why would you allow the vulnerabilities of that character to be shown, especially at this moment upon your return? Yet he did it. With such authenticity that he made us all look bad by saying, ‘What’s he doing? Why would he do this?’ Because he’s so committed.”

According to Heyman, the full impact of Wyatt’s creativity will likely not be fully appreciated until years down the line, when fans and analysts revisit his body of work with fresh eyes.

“It’s a body of work that has yet to be truly examined,” he said. “Years from now, when we look back and start to micro dissect what he did, I think we’ll realize he’s even far more brilliant than any of us ever realized.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy