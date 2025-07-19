John Cena Adds Chicago and Lowell to Retirement Tour Dates

WWE has officially expanded John Cena’s farewell tour with two more live appearances, as the 16-time world champion continues his path toward retirement later this year. These newly added dates include a significant stop in Chicago, which is being promoted as Cena’s final appearance in the Windy City during this run.
John Cena is now confirmed for the September 5 edition of WWE SmackDown, taking place in Chicago, Illinois. He will also be part of the September 15 episode of WWE Raw in Lowell, Massachusetts. With these additions, Cena now has 14 appearances left on what is being described as his final in-ring tour before he retires from competition this December.
Below is the revised schedule for Cena’s retirement tour:
August 1: WWE SmackDown – Newark, NJ
August 2/3: WWE SummerSlam – Newark, NJ
August 8: WWE SmackDown – Montreal, QC, Canada
August 22: WWE SmackDown – Dublin, Ireland
August 29: WWE SmackDown – Lyon, France
August 31: WWE Clash in Paris – Paris, France
September 5: WWE SmackDown – Chicago, IL
September 15: WWE Raw – Lowell, MA
October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth – Perth, Australia
November 29: WWE Survivor Series – San Diego, CA
December: Retirement Match (Date/Location TBA)
Corpus Christi, Texas
Jul. 19th 2025
Tampa, Florida
Jul. 19th 2025
Elmont, New York
Jul. 20th 2025
Edinburg, Texas
Jul. 20th 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 21st 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 22nd 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 23rd 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 24th 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 25th 2025
Citrus Springs, Florida
Jul. 25th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Jul. 25th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 26th 2025
Mexico City
Jul. 26th 2025
Bartow, Florida
Jul. 26th 2025
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko
Jul. 27th 2025
Leave a Comment ()