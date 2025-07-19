John Cena Adds Chicago and Lowell to Retirement Tour Dates

WWE has officially expanded John Cena’s farewell tour with two more live appearances, as the 16-time world champion continues his path toward retirement later this year. These newly added dates include a significant stop in Chicago, which is being promoted as Cena’s final appearance in the Windy City during this run.

John Cena is now confirmed for the September 5 edition of WWE SmackDown, taking place in Chicago, Illinois. He will also be part of the September 15 episode of WWE Raw in Lowell, Massachusetts. With these additions, Cena now has 14 appearances left on what is being described as his final in-ring tour before he retires from competition this December.

Below is the revised schedule for Cena’s retirement tour: