Jeff Jarrett Predicts AEW Forbidden Door Will Outshine WWE NXT Heatwave

Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development, recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event during a new episode of his podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett. While discussing the cross-promotional collaboration with New Japan Pro Wrestling and CMLL, Jarrett addressed what fans can expect from the show and offered comparisons to WWE NXT’s Heatwave event, which is scheduled to air the same day.

Jarrett emphasized the scale of the event, calling it a massive effort between three promotions and predicting that the atmosphere inside London’s O2 Arena will be electric. He questioned the reasoning behind placing Heatwave in direct competition with Forbidden Door, especially considering the online buzz and audience interest expected from the AEW offering.

“Forbidden Door is AEW, CMLL, and New Japan. I’m just , broad strokes. So it’s three promotions, and the card’s going to be off the charts. The O2 is going to be rocking. I’m just not real sure the bullets in the gun that NXT is going to have. But I’m going to say they’re going to have some… But why do that to NXT? There is no way from an online audience , , and again, there’s a value to this and that. But as the challenger brand, it just feels like, what is the upside?”

When discussing the notion of competition between the two shows, Jarrett made it clear that he believes Forbidden Door will dominate when it comes to online engagement and viewership.

“Because there’s no doubt that Forbidden Door will blow Heatwave out of the water from an online audience perspective…. And look, when you put a fast-food chicken restaurant, we’ve talked about this. There’s Raising Cane’s, there’s Slim Chickens, and Chick-fil-A in my hometown in Hendersonville going up right across the street, three side by side by side. We’re not selling chicken here, but I don’t know, Conrad. As the challenger brand, it feels like that TKO is giving us an opportunity to knock one clean out of the park again.”