Tommy Dreamer Details Real-Life Injury Protocol After TNA Tapings Incident

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently spoke on Busted Open Radio and addressed the behind-the-scenes response when a wrestler suffers an injury during a match. The topic came up following a real-life incident that took place at a recent TNA Wrestling taping.

Dreamer reflected on the situation and explained how the production team reacts in real time. “When a wrestler gets hurt, obviously time kind of has to freeze, as well as you have to start quickly assessing. It happened with KC Navarro on our last TV tapings. KC Navarro gets injured during his match, on a dive. He’s laying on the floor. We don’t know what the hell. So then you have to go into crisis mode. And what do we do? We get the end result. And if Seth is going over, you have decision makers instantly. What do we do? Do we throw this match out? Do we give it to LA Knight? What do we do? The ultimate decision maker is Triple H, and he makes a decision. LA Knight takes it."

Dreamer continued by pointing out how such interruptions have wider effects on a show’s timing and flow. “It also ate up a lot of time. You have to take him out of the ring. You have to hear the people get the applause. You have to do all these things, and it has to take time. So if your match , you either have to cut stuff out of your match, or you have to get your speech cut. Unfortunately, [Goldberg’s speech] gets cut. I do not think it was personal.”

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member