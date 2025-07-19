AEW All In: Texas 2025 Ranks Among Top 4 PPVs in Company History

AEW’s recent All In: Texas pay-per-view has reportedly achieved a major milestone in terms of viewership and revenue. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the event is estimated to have drawn around 175,000 PPV buys, which would place it as the fourth highest-grossing show in AEW history. Only All Out 2021, All In 2023, and Revolution 2024 are said to have generated more buys.

The report also highlights a significant increase in digital purchases, with streaming numbers said to have climbed by more than 40 percent compared to Double or Nothing. This rise is being credited in part to Prime Video’s involvement as the featured purchasing platform, with Amazon offering a $10 credit to U.S. customers who bought the show through their service.

In addition to its viewership success, All In: Texas brought in an estimated $725,000 in merchandise revenue, making it the most profitable merch haul ever for a non-WWE wrestling event held in either the United States or Canada, even after adjusting for inflation.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member