Karrion Kross Reveals WWE Rejected His “Vile” Heel Character Ideas

Karrion Kross recently opened up about creative frustrations in WWE during a conversation with Steve Fall of 10 Count Media, revealing that several of his ideas to push the boundaries of his character were never used. Kross said he pitched multiple concepts over the past three years to portray a darker, more sinister version of himself, but those plans were ultimately never approved.

“I would take things farther. I’ve suggested to take things farther over the last three years, to be the most vile character anyone has ever seen as a villain. But they have not played out that way,” Kross said. “I’ve had ideas that will probably be in the book since they never came to fruition that I’ll tell people about that would shock people. Really nasty, scary, bad guy heel stuff.”

He went on to say that because he was not given the opportunity to fully explore that side of his character, his mindset has shifted more toward entertainment than heat.

“My mind has shifted away from getting nuclear heat because I haven’t really been permitted to get that. So at the very least, it’s World Wrestling Entertainment. I’ve got to entertain these people. I’ve got to make sure that they’re leaving with a smile on their face.”