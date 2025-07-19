×
WWE Limits Jesse Ventura’s On-Air Time After Controversial Comments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura had a notably limited role during the July 12 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, a decision reportedly made due to controversial remarks he made during a previous appearance. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ventura’s involvement was significantly scaled back following his guest commentary during the May 24 episode.

Despite being promoted for the July special, Ventura only appeared in a short opening segment alongside Joe Tessitore. He delivered a brief on-camera introduction, after which he did not feature in any other part of the broadcast. Meltzer noted, “They toned way back on Jesse Ventura. He opened the show with a stand-up with Joe Tessitore, did his cool delivery, and that was that. He was never seen for the rest of the show.”

This decision reportedly stems from Ventura’s previous guest commentary during a steel cage match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. On that May 24 broadcast, Ventura took issue with the match rules, particularly the option to win by escaping the cage. During commentary, Ventura said, “Wait a minute. How do you win it going out the door? What kind of BS is that?” He went on to joke, “Why didn’t he call up the limo driver and have him drive up and open the cage door, too?”

These comments, perceived as undermining WWE’s established match structure, are said to have prompted the decision to pull him from commentary duties for the July 12 show. Ventura’s outspoken nature was once a major part of his appeal during his original run as a commentator, but it now appears to be at odds with WWE’s current presentation.

Although fans were looking forward to Ventura’s return, his involvement was reduced to a brief appearance, suggesting the company is exercising caution when it comes to featuring the former Governor of Minnesota on live commentary.

