Peacock Price Hike Arrives Days Before WWE SummerSlam 2025

Peacock is set to raise its subscription prices once again, with changes taking effect just days before WWE SummerSlam, one of the company’s biggest events of the year.

Beginning Wednesday, July 23, subscribers to Peacock Premium, the ad-supported tier, will see their monthly fee increase by $3 to a new rate of $10.99. Meanwhile, the Premium Plus plan, which offers limited ads during live programming, will rise to $16.99 per month. Annual pricing will also shift, with the Premium tier costing $109.99 per year and Premium Plus climbing to $169.99.

This marks the third time in three years that NBCUniversal has increased pricing for its streaming service. Since launching in 2020, Peacock has grown to over 35 million subscribers, a surge aided by its landmark 2021 deal to become the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States. That deal moved all WWE Premium Live Events and archival content to the service, making Peacock the only way for U.S. fans to watch WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, and now SummerSlam.

Alongside the new pricing structure, NBCUniversal is testing a new budget-friendly tier called Peacock “Select,” which is expected to be priced at $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually. This tier will reportedly include current episodes of NBC and Bravo programming, as well as a selection of library titles.

The timing of this price increase is significant, as it arrives just before the two-night SummerSlam event on August 2 and 3 from MetLife Stadium. Among the marquee matches is a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, and a Steel Cage clash for the United States Championship featuring Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a “Blood vs. Blood” showdown.