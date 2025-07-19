×
MVP Told Bobby Lashley Not to Re-Sign with WWE, Pushed for AEW Move Instead

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2025
MVP has opened up about a pivotal career decision that changed everything for him and Bobby Lashley. Speaking with the Chicago Sun Times, MVP revealed that he once encouraged Lashley to walk away from WWE and take a chance on AEW. That advice would lead to a reunion with Shelton Benjamin and the creation of The Hurt Syndicate, who are now reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions and currently involved in a program with MJF.

Reflecting on his evolution in wrestling, MVP explained how his transition from in-ring competitor to manager came about naturally. “I slipped into just a vocal role because I wasn’t wrestling anymore. But I cherish it because this has given me a new chapter in my career. My ability to talk, to cut a promo, to be an effective communicator, has given me this longevity. I tell young talent that it’s not just about wrestling. You have to have character, charisma and speaking ability if you want to have longevity because your body’s going to break down eventually. You have a limited window for your physical performance as a wrestler. I took time to study other aspects of the business and to polish my ability to speak, and that’s given me a career that’s over 20 years now.”

MVP also shared the key moment that led to the jump to AEW. “I was sitting next to Bobby in catering and said, ‘We got to get out of here.’ [He told Lashley], ‘Don’t re-sign. Let’s get Shelton and go across the street [to AEW]. Our story is not finished.’”

He went on to praise AEW President Tony Khan for giving them the creative space they needed to make an impact. “Tony has given us that gift of allowing us to finish telling The Hurt Syndicate Story our way. We made clear to Tony that we are OGs and we understand it’s time to make new stars, and that’s our goal. We’re not here for a long time and we know how to do business, make money and how to make stars.”

On the topic of tribalism between wrestling fanbases, MVP dismissed the divisiveness. “It’s stupid. The wrestlers, we’re rooting for each other. We want each other to be successful.”

