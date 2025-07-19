×
Rockin’ Robin’s Wrestling Journey Coming to Print in New Memoir

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2025
Rockin’ Robin’s Wrestling Journey Coming to Print in New Memoir

Former WWF Women’s Champion Rockin’ Robin is preparing to tell her story in a brand-new book set for release next month. Titled Worthless: The Robin Smith Story, the autobiography will feature forewords written by both WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and veteran wrestler Susan “Tex” Green.

The daughter of Grizzly Smith and sibling to Sam Houston and Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Robin began her wrestling career in 1986. She joined WWF the following year and became a prominent figure in the women’s division, capturing the WWF Women’s Championship during a televised USA Network event in Paris, France. Her reign included a notable rivalry with the late Sherri Martel. The Women’s Title was retired following Robin’s departure in 1990, and she has yet to return to WWE in any form.

After leaving WWF, Robin competed for the LPWA and Herb Abrams’ UWF, where she also held championship gold. She stepped away from professional wrestling entirely in 1992.

