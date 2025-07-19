The Wyatt Sicks Deliver Chilling Message on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks continued to make their presence felt on WWE SmackDown following their championship victory last week. After Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy dethroned the Street Profits to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions, the mysterious faction appeared during the latest episode to address the WWE Universe directly.

Each member took turns speaking during a haunting backstage promo, offering a chilling glimpse into their collective mindset.

Uncle Howdy opened with a cryptic statement: “We are where we belong.”

Dexter Lumis followed, taking aim at the former champions. “The Street Profits’ bond is held together by nothing more than their lust for gold.”

Erick Rowan added: “We were made for this, a new family forged in pain. Not defined by the blood we share.”

The entire group began laughing as the unsettling mood intensified.

Nikki Cross then posed a chilling question: “What about the blood that we shed?”

Joe Gacy answered: “We’ll strip them of their wicked desires and burn their vanity.”

Uncle Howdy closed the segment with a final warning to the WWE Universe. “You’ve been blinded by your favorite teams. Let the Wyatt Sicks be your guide. All you have to do is… follow.”