Rob Van Dam Calls Celebrity Wrestling “Offensive” Despite Logan Paul Praise

Rob Van Dam has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and during a recent episode of his 1 of a Kind with RVD podcast, the ECW legend made it clear he is not impressed by the current wave of celebrity involvement in professional wrestling. While mainstream names like Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, and Johnny Knoxville have gained widespread praise for their in-ring performances, Van Dam is not among those applauding from the sidelines.

“For me, it’s always offensive. I take the perspective of… in order to have a celebrity take a spot on a wrestling card, everyone else has to work around them to make it look like anybody could do it.”

Though he admitted Logan Paul is “so good” despite his limited time in the industry, Van Dam made it known that it takes more than just skill to earn his respect.

“If I can kick him in the mouth just like I kick Bubba Dudley or anybody else in the mouth, if they’re like, ‘Ok cool man, I really enjoyed that,’ maybe they’d win me over then.”

Interestingly, despite his stance, Van Dam has hinted at a possible alliance with Logan Paul in the future. And while he now scoffs at celebrity participation, he has not always been removed from it. Reflecting on his ECW days, Van Dam recalled a rough encounter with musical act Insane Clown Posse.

“When Insane Clown Posse came to ECW, me and Sabu beat the shit out of them. We didn’t take it easy on them at all and I broke [Violent J’s] eardrum.”