WWE Superstar Montez Ford Announces New Album Following Tag Title Loss

Congratulations are once again in order for Montez Ford, who is making major moves outside the ring. While fans recently saw The Street Profits drop the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown, Ford is already turning his attention to another passion project.

The WWE standout has announced the upcoming release of a new music album titled Ruffled Feathers. Known for his high-energy charisma and undeniable presence in the ring, Ford is also building a name for himself as a recording artist. His previous tracks, including God Is Good and Own The Streets, have already given fans a taste of his musical style.

Ford did not share a release date but confirmed the album is on the way, posting: “RUFFLED FEATHERS. MY NEW ALBUM. COMING SOON.”

Montez Ford Set to Drop Album ‘Ruffled Feathers’ pic.twitter.com/zp8DxEYZdT , Felix Upton (@felixupton_) July 18, 2025

