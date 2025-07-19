WWE Slashes Severance Pay for Employees Amid Corporate Shake-Up

WWE staff were hit with tough news recently as a major shake-up to the company’s severance policy has left long-serving employees facing steep cuts. An internal memo confirmed WWE has scrapped its previous plan, which offered one month’s pay for every year worked, in favor of TKO Group’s far less generous model , just two weeks of severance pay per year of service.

The change, first reported by PWInsider, also includes capped payouts based on management level, though specifics remain unclear. The move has reportedly caused significant unrest within WWE’s corporate offices, where many are already feeling stretched thin.

Since TKO Group Holdings launched, WWE employees have taken on heavier workloads, supporting not just WWE but also UFC and PBR operations. Now, with reduced severance protections, concerns over job stability are rising fast.

The impact is especially harsh for veteran staff. Under the old system, someone with 20 years of service could expect 24 months of severance. Now, that same employee would receive just 280 days, less than half.

As WWE touts its biggest events and financial milestones, the atmosphere inside the offices paints a much different picture, with morale reportedly taking a serious hit under the new corporate reality.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member