WWE Announces 11 New Raw and SmackDown Tour Dates Across the U.S.

WWE has confirmed a fresh batch of live event dates for Raw and SmackDown, with 11 new stops planned across the United States. Tickets for all events will officially go on sale beginning Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time, while presale access opens Wednesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. local time.
A major highlight includes Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena making his final appearance in Chicago at the Allstate Arena on Friday, September 5, before heading to his home state of Massachusetts for Raw at the MassMutual Center on Monday, September 15.
Fans eager to secure early access can register for presale details at wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.
Here is the full list of newly announced dates:
Friday, September 5 – Chicago, IL: SmackDown at Allstate Arena (Ticketmaster)
Monday, September 8 – Milwaukee, WI: Raw at Fiserv Forum (Ticketmaster)
Friday, September 12 – Norfolk, VA: SmackDown at Scope Arena (Ticketmaster)
Monday, September 15 – Springfield, MA: Raw at MassMutual Center (MassMutualCenter.com)
Monday, September 29 – Raleigh, NC: Raw at Lenovo Center (Ticketmaster)
Friday, October 3 – Cincinnati, OH: SmackDown at Heritage Bank Center (Ticketmaster)
Monday, October 6 – Dallas, TX: Raw at American Airlines Center (Ticketmaster)
Friday, October 17 – San Jose, CA: SmackDown at SAP Center (Ticketmaster)
Monday, October 20 – Sacramento, CA: Raw at Golden 1 Center (Ticketmaster)
Friday, October 24 – Tempe, AZ: SmackDown at Mullett Arena (Ticketmaster)
Friday, November 24 – Oklahoma City, OK: Raw at Paycom Center (Ticketmaster)
