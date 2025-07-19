×
WWE Announces 11 New Raw and SmackDown Tour Dates Across the U.S.

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2025
WWE Announces 11 New Raw and SmackDown Tour Dates Across the U.S.

WWE has confirmed a fresh batch of live event dates for Raw and SmackDown, with 11 new stops planned across the United States. Tickets for all events will officially go on sale beginning Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time, while presale access opens Wednesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

A major highlight includes Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena making his final appearance in Chicago at the Allstate Arena on Friday, September 5, before heading to his home state of Massachusetts for Raw at the MassMutual Center on Monday, September 15.

Fans eager to secure early access can register for presale details at wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

Here is the full list of newly announced dates:

  • Friday, September 5Chicago, IL: SmackDown at Allstate Arena (Ticketmaster)

  • Monday, September 8Milwaukee, WI: Raw at Fiserv Forum (Ticketmaster)

  • Friday, September 12Norfolk, VA: SmackDown at Scope Arena (Ticketmaster)

  • Monday, September 15Springfield, MA: Raw at MassMutual Center (MassMutualCenter.com)

  • Monday, September 29Raleigh, NC: Raw at Lenovo Center (Ticketmaster)

  • Friday, October 3Cincinnati, OH: SmackDown at Heritage Bank Center (Ticketmaster)

  • Monday, October 6Dallas, TX: Raw at American Airlines Center (Ticketmaster)

  • Friday, October 17San Jose, CA: SmackDown at SAP Center (Ticketmaster)

  • Monday, October 20Sacramento, CA: Raw at Golden 1 Center (Ticketmaster)

  • Friday, October 24Tempe, AZ: SmackDown at Mullett Arena (Ticketmaster)

  • Friday, November 24Oklahoma City, OK: Raw at Paycom Center (Ticketmaster)

