Kiana James Returns to Action Before WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2025
After more than a year on the sidelines, Kiana James finally stepped back into the ring ahead of WWE SmackDown. The former NXT star made her long-awaited return during WWE Main Event, taking on Michin in a hard-fought contest. Despite the emotional comeback, it was Michin who walked away with the win.

James was not limited to in-ring action either. She also made a quick background appearance during SmackDown, where fans noticed her speaking with Women’s United States Champion Giulia.

Out of action since June 2024 due to a leg injury, James had last competed in a triple threat match on WWE Raw, where IYO SKY defeated her and Zelina Vega. James was drafted to Raw in the 2024 WWE Draft, but her injury halted any momentum she had hoped to build.

Now cleared for action, the question remains: what is next for Kiana James?

