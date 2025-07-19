×
James Gunn Explains Why Dwayne Johnson’s DC Plans Fell Apart

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2025
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2025

For years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson promised that Black Adam would shake up the DC movie landscape. But after a lackluster box office run, those grand ambitions fizzled out. DC has since shifted gears, moving away from the universe that once positioned WWE’s Final Boss as a central figure.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, DC Studios co-head James Gunn pulled back the curtain on why Johnson's plans never took off. Gunn revealed that by the time Johnson wanted a bigger creative role, the ship had already sailed.

“There were other people [Johnson] that had a take on what they wanted to do at DC and were trying to force their way,” Gunn explained. “And it just was never a part of the equation for David Zaslav, who was the head of WBD.”

The comment follows reports that a Black Adam sequel was quietly shelved, with the original’s underwhelming reception blamed for halting what was once expected to be Johnson’s long-term superhero run.

Still, DC’s future looks promising. The Batman (2022), starring Robert Pattinson, was a critical and commercial success. And with Gunn’s new Superman reboot gaining momentum, fans are hopeful that a more cohesive and compelling DC Universe is finally on the horizon.

As for Johnson, Black Adam may have been his only shot at caped stardom, despite early plans for him to be a cornerstone of the DCU.

