James Gunn Explains Why Dwayne Johnson’s DC Plans Fell Apart

For years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson promised that Black Adam would shake up the DC movie landscape. But after a lackluster box office run, those grand ambitions fizzled out. DC has since shifted gears, moving away from the universe that once positioned WWE’s Final Boss as a central figure.
Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, DC Studios co-head James Gunn pulled back the curtain on why Johnson's plans never took off. Gunn revealed that by the time Johnson wanted a bigger creative role, the ship had already sailed.
“There were other people [Johnson] that had a take on what they wanted to do at DC and were trying to force their way,” Gunn explained. “And it just was never a part of the equation for David Zaslav, who was the head of WBD.”
The comment follows reports that a Black Adam sequel was quietly shelved, with the original’s underwhelming reception blamed for halting what was once expected to be Johnson’s long-term superhero run.
Still, DC’s future looks promising. The Batman (2022), starring Robert Pattinson, was a critical and commercial success. And with Gunn’s new Superman reboot gaining momentum, fans are hopeful that a more cohesive and compelling DC Universe is finally on the horizon.
Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member
As for Johnson, Black Adam may have been his only shot at caped stardom, despite early plans for him to be a cornerstone of the DCU.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Jul. 19th 2025
Tampa, Florida
Jul. 19th 2025
Elmont, New York
Jul. 20th 2025
Edinburg, Texas
Jul. 20th 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 21st 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 22nd 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 23rd 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 24th 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 25th 2025
Citrus Springs, Florida
Jul. 25th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Jul. 25th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 26th 2025
Mexico City
Jul. 26th 2025
Bartow, Florida
Jul. 26th 2025
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko
Jul. 27th 2025
Leave a Comment ()