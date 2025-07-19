×
Happy Gilmore 2 Promises Major Twist, Nikki Bella Says It Tops the Original

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2025
Happy Gilmore 2 Promises Major Twist, Nikki Bella Says It Tops the Original

Nearly three decades after the original film became a cult classic, Happy Gilmore 2 is set to hit Netflix later this month, and fans can expect a major surprise, according to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. While promoting her role in the movie during a chat with E! News, Nikki opened up about her experience on set and hinted at a game-changing twist.

“It was the greatest thing ever. He [Adam Sandler] is absolutely amazing,” Nikki shared. “This set was so much fun. I’ve always believed laughter is the best medicine, and it really is.”

Returning 30 years after the original, Happy Gilmore 2 has a high bar to clear, but Nikki believes it will exceed expectations. She said the on-set chemistry was so strong that the cast constantly broke into laughter, thanks in large part to Sandler’s laid-back vibe.

“This is going to be even better than the first. And I am not even saying that because I am in it, we just could not stop laughing. Adam just makes it really comfortable for everyone.”

As the film’s release draws closer, Nikki teased an unexpected twist that has not been revealed in the trailers.

“There is a massive part that people are going to be obsessed with,” she said. “I love that they have not teased it, because when you watch, you are going to say, ‘Oh, it is going in this direction.’”

Alongside Nikki Bella, the film will also feature AEW star MJF and WWE’s Becky Lynch, adding even more star power to the highly anticipated sequel. With nostalgia, surprise twists, and big personalities, fans will soon see if Happy Gilmore 2 can live up to its iconic legacy.

