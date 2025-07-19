WWE SummerSlam 2025 Card Grows to Eight Confirmed Matches

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night premium live event taking place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How to Watch

Both nights begin with a 7:00 PM ET Kickoff Show, followed by the main card at 8:00 PM ET. In the U.S., the event will stream exclusively on Peacock. International fans can watch via WWE Network. SummerSlam will also be available via traditional pay-per-view.

Match Card Highlights

Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Cena tried to pull out of the match, but Rhodes forced him to sign, turning their rematch into a Street Fight.

United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

The ongoing family feud reaches its climax inside a cage to keep outside interference from the MFT’s at bay.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

With Seth Rollins injured, Punk stepped up as the number one contender to face Gunther in a long-awaited showdown.

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

A wild celebrity-fueled feud sees Orton team with Jelly Roll against McIntyre and Paul.

Women’s World Championship Triple Threat: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky

After cashing in Money in the Bank, Naomi now defends against two top-tier challengers.

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Undefeated Cargill gets her first title shot against the confident Stratton.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

Mentor faces protege in a deeply personal championship bout.

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Flair and Bliss return from injury to challenge Rodriguez and Perez for tag team gold.

