WWE SummerSlam 2025 Card Grows to Eight Confirmed Matches

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2025
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Card Grows to Eight Confirmed Matches

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night premium live event taking place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How to Watch
Both nights begin with a 7:00 PM ET Kickoff Show, followed by the main card at 8:00 PM ET. In the U.S., the event will stream exclusively on Peacock. International fans can watch via WWE Network. SummerSlam will also be available via traditional pay-per-view.

Match Card Highlights

  • Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
    Cena tried to pull out of the match, but Rhodes forced him to sign, turning their rematch into a Street Fight.

  • United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
    The ongoing family feud reaches its climax inside a cage to keep outside interference from the MFT’s at bay.

  • World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk
    With Seth Rollins injured, Punk stepped up as the number one contender to face Gunther in a long-awaited showdown.

  • Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
    A wild celebrity-fueled feud sees Orton team with Jelly Roll against McIntyre and Paul.

  • Women’s World Championship Triple Threat: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky
    After cashing in Money in the Bank, Naomi now defends against two top-tier challengers.

  • WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
    Undefeated Cargill gets her first title shot against the confident Stratton.

  • Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria
    Mentor faces protege in a deeply personal championship bout.

  • Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
    Flair and Bliss return from injury to challenge Rodriguez and Perez for tag team gold.

