Cody Rhodes Forces John Cena to Sign SummerSlam Contract After Brutal Attack

The July 18 edition of WWE SmackDown ended with a stunning turn of events during the highly anticipated contract signing between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. What was supposed to be a formal agreement for their Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam instead erupted into chaos, and ended with a brutal assault, a forced signature, and the announcement that the title bout will now be a Street Fight.
The night began with General Manager Adam Pearce welcoming Cody Rhodes to the ring. Rhodes, filled with emotion, signed the contract and acknowledged his WrestleMania 41 hesitation against Cena. He called it a rare moment of doubt but insisted that this match is the challenge he was made for.
John Cena then entered the arena, but instead of putting pen to paper, he delivered a bombshell. “I am not going to be at SummerSlam,” he declared to the shocked audience. Cena cited mental and physical exhaustion from movie commitments and claimed this decision, though difficult, was what he felt was best for all involved. He promised Rhodes a rematch overseas at a later date, but he was adamant that he would not sign the contract.
What followed was anything but business as usual.
Infuriated, Cody Rhodes launched a sudden attack. He took the fight to Cena outside the ring, sending him into the steel steps and hammering him with the championship belt. Cena briefly gained the upper hand, but Rhodes regained control with a thunderous frog splash through the announce table.
Dragging the dazed champion back to the ring, Rhodes took the contract and, in a shocking act, physically guided Cena’s hand to sign it. Rhodes then revealed a stipulation buried in the fine print: their Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam will now be a Street Fight.
Updated WWE SummerSlam 2025 Card
Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
Tag Team Match: Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul
World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk
Women’s World Championship Triple Threat: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky
WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
